Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 298 promo video: Alexander Volkanovski faces Ilia Topuria

Robert Whittaker takes on Paulo Costa, Merab Dvalishvili meets Henry Cejudo

MMANewsTop StoriesUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov

This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, February 17. The promo video titled “Get Out The Way” hit the stream today.

In the main event, Australia’s reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) defends his title against undefeated No. 5-ranked featherweight contender Ilia Topuria (14-0) of Germany.

In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion and No. 3 Robert Whittaker (24-7) squares off against former title challenger and No. 6 Paulo Costa (14-2) of Brazil.

Also on the UFC 298 card, Georgian No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) goes up against two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo (16-3) of the United States.

Comments
Google News
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.