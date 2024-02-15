UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria pre-fight press conference

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria battle it out in the UFC 298 main event live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, February 17. Ahead of their highly anticipated championship clash, the fighters host a pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) makes the sixth defense of his UFC featherweight title and eyes to return to winning ways. Unbeaten Georgian-Spanish contender Ilia Topuria (14-0) fights for his first UFC title.

In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (24-7) faces former title challenger Paulo Costa (14-2) of Brazil.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 298 card, Geoff Neal (14-5) of Austin, Texas and unbeaten Ian Garry (13-0) of Ireland go head to head at welterweight. As well, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo (16-3) of Los Angeles meets Georgian Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) at bantamweight. Plus, Anthony Hernandez (11-2) of Dunnigan, California fights Roman Kopylov (12-2) at middleweight.