Tyson Pedro to face Vitor Petrino at UFC Vegas in March

Australian light heavyweight Tyson Pedro is reportedly set for his next fight against Vitor Petrino of Brazil at UFC Fight Night live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2.

Tyson Pedro (10-4) was in action last September in Sydney, where he KO’d Anton Turkalj in the first round and returned to winning ways. In February 2023, the 32-year-old native of Penrith, New South Wales dropped a unanimous decision against Modestas Bukauskas, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

Unbeaten Vitor Petrino (10-0) of Santa Luzia, Brazil is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Modestas Bukauskas last November in Sao Paulo. Last August, the 26-year-old submitted Marcin Prachnio in the third round, after taking a UD against Anton Turkalj in March 2023.

The fight was reported by Sherdog, after Petrino made the announcement via a post on Instagram.

The main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be set. With the addition of Pedro vs Petrino, the current lineup looks as the following: