Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk official trailer

Undefeated heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk battle it out for the undisputed title live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 17. The official promo video for the historic event hit the stream today.

British 35-year-old star Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is a reigning WBC champion. 37-year-old southpaw Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine is a unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion. The contest is set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in almost 24 years.

The cinematic trailer for “Ring of Fire” features Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, co-starring English actor Paul Anderson, in “a tale as old as time”. They square off in the Western-themed showdown that moves onto the Gladiator and then Pirates of the Caribbean style with an animated conclusion that ends with the boxing gloves’ clash.

Among the bouts featured on Fury vs Usyk undercard, Joe Cordina of Wales defends his IBF super featherweight title against Anthony Cacace of Northern Ireland. As well, Australian former world champion Jai Opetaia faces former world champion Mairis Briedis of Latvia in a rematch with the vacant IBF cruiserweight title at stake. Plus, former world champion Sergey Kovalev meets Robin Sirwan Safar of Sweden at cruiserweight.