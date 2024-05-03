Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia weigh-in video

Canelo Alvarez faces fellow-Mexican Jaime Munguia in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4. The pair battles it out on the top of PPV card with the undisputed title on the line. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the fourth defense of his title. Undefeated former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California challenges for the belt in his second weight class. To be eligible for the strap, the fighters must make the required 168-pound championship limit.

In the co-main event, San Antonio’s Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) defends his interim WBC welterweight title against Argentinian contender Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs). The limit is 147 lbs.

Also on the PPV card, interim WBC featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas defends his belt against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) of Las Vegas. The weight limit is 126 lbs.

Plus, Lithuanian Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA welterweight strap against two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela. The limit is 147 lbs.

The Canelo vs Munguia preliminary card features a pair of 147-pound matchups. Jesus Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona goes up against Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) of Venezuela. Vito Mielnicki Jr (17-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey squares off against Ronald Cruz (19-3-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles.

Get Canelo vs Munguia full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Canelo vs Munguia fight card

Main card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF titles

Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Andres Maidana, 12 rounds, welterweight – Barrios’ interim WBC title

Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 12 rounds, featherweight – Figueroa’s interim WBC title

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre, 12 rounds, welterweight – Stanionis’ WBA title

Prelims

Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Ronald Cruz, 10 rounds, welterweight

Non-televised undercard