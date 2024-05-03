Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia weigh-in video

Canelo Alvarez faces fellow-Mexican Jaime Munguia in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4. The pair battles it out on the top of PPV card with the undisputed title on the line. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the fourth defense of his title. Undefeated former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California challenges for the belt in his second weight class. To be eligible for the strap, the fighters must make the required 168-pound championship limit.
In the co-main event, San Antonio’s Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) defends his interim WBC welterweight title against Argentinian contender Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs). The limit is 147 lbs.
Also on the PPV card, interim WBC featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas defends his belt against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) of Las Vegas. The weight limit is 126 lbs.
Plus, Lithuanian Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA welterweight strap against two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela. The limit is 147 lbs.
The Canelo vs Munguia preliminary card features a pair of 147-pound matchups. Jesus Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona goes up against Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) of Venezuela. Vito Mielnicki Jr (17-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey squares off against Ronald Cruz (19-3-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles.
Get Canelo vs Munguia full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
Canelo vs Munguia fight card
Main card
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF titles
- Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Andres Maidana, 12 rounds, welterweight – Barrios’ interim WBC title
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 12 rounds, featherweight – Figueroa’s interim WBC title
- Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre, 12 rounds, welterweight – Stanionis’ WBA title
Prelims
- Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Ronald Cruz, 10 rounds, welterweight
Non-televised undercard
- Damien Vazquez vs. Alan Picasso Romero, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
- Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Jose Angulo, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- William Scull vs. Sean Hemphill, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Jabin Chollet vs. Julian Bridges, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Adrian Torres vs. Arsen Poghosyan, 6 rounds, lightweight