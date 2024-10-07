Troy Isley vs Tyler Howard new co-feature to Davis-Lemos, Brian Norman Jr injured

The bout between Troy Isley and Tyler Howard is a new co-feature to Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos on November 8 at Norfolk Scope Arena. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight. The fight card airs live on ESPN+.

The Isley vs Howard showdown replaces originally scheduled Brian Norman Jr’s WBA welterweight title defense against Derrieck Cuevas. The champion of Decatur, GA was forced to withdraw from the matchup against the Puerto Rican contender due to hand injury suffered in training.

Unbeaten 26-year-old Troy Isley (13-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. defeated Javier Martinez by unanimous decision in June and stopped Marcos Hernandez in the seventh round in March. 30-year-old Tyler Howard (20-1, 11 KOs) of Crossville, Tennessee took a majority decision against Raul Salomon in August and returned to winning ways.

Plus, the bout between Robert Meriwether III and Eric Howard has been added to the Davis vs Lemos undercard. The matchup is scheduled for six rounds at super featherweight.

Las Vegas-based 19-year-old Meriwether III (7-0, 3 KOs) makes his fourth rind appearance for the year, eliminating John Mark Alimane in four rounds last time out in September. Tampa-based 34-year-old Howard (6-2, 1 KO) of Saint Louis, Missouri lost two fights in a row by unanimous decision against Kaipo Gallegos in March and Jeremiah Lewis Watts a year earlier.

In the main event, Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, facing off Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) of Argentina. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.