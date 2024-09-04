Subscribe
Brian Norman Jr vs Derrieck Cuevas among confirmed Davis-Lemos undercard bouts

Brian Norman Jr defends WBO 147 lbs title against Derrieck Cuevas in co-feature to Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos, more undercard bouts announced

By Parviz Iskenderov
Brian Norman Jr next fight set against Derrieck Cuevas on Davis vs Lemos undercard
Brian Norman Jr faces Derrieck Cuevas in the co-feature to Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, USA on November 8, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The next fight of Brian Norman Jr has been confirmed for November 8 at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, where he faces Derrieck Cuevas. The 12-round contest serves as the co-feature on the card, topped by Keyshawn Davis in his homecoming main event against Gustavo Daniel Lemos. The event airs live on ESPN+.

Unbeaten Brian Norman Jr (26-0, 20 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO welterweight belt. The Decatur, GA native claimed the interim title via 10th round KO against Giovani Santillan in May. The 23-year-old was promoted to a full champion, after Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) moved up to light middleweight and vacated his undisputed 147 lbs title.

Riding a four-fight winning streak, Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year and fights for the first major belt. In his previous outing late last year, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican stopped Marlon Aguas in the sixth round. In December 2020, the WBO No.7-ranked contender suffered his first defeat, dropping a split decision against Damian Ezequiel Bonelli.

Also confirmed for the Davis vs Lemos undercard, recently announced Troy Isley (13-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. faces Tyler Howard (20-1, 11 KOs) of Crossville, Tennessee. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

As well, older brother of Keyshawn Davis, Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Las Vegas-based Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-3, 10 KOs) of Colombia in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Meanwhile, their younger brother, Keon Davis is set for his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at welterweight.

Plus, Abdullah Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio and Yohan Vasquez (26-5, 21 KOs) of the Dominican Republic square off in an eight-round clash at lightweight. In addition, Austin DeAnda (14-0, 10 KOs) of Amherst, Virginia and DeAundre Pettus (11-2, 6 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina meet in an eight-round showdown at middleweight.

In the main event, local favorite Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) battles it out against Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

