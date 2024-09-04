Brian Norman Jr vs Derrieck Cuevas among confirmed Davis-Lemos undercard bouts

The next fight of Brian Norman Jr has been confirmed for November 8 at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, where he faces Derrieck Cuevas. The 12-round contest serves as the co-feature on the card, topped by Keyshawn Davis in his homecoming main event against Gustavo Daniel Lemos. The event airs live on ESPN+.

Unbeaten Brian Norman Jr (26-0, 20 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO welterweight belt. The Decatur, GA native claimed the interim title via 10th round KO against Giovani Santillan in May. The 23-year-old was promoted to a full champion, after Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) moved up to light middleweight and vacated his undisputed 147 lbs title.

Riding a four-fight winning streak, Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year and fights for the first major belt. In his previous outing late last year, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican stopped Marlon Aguas in the sixth round. In December 2020, the WBO No.7-ranked contender suffered his first defeat, dropping a split decision against Damian Ezequiel Bonelli.

Also confirmed for the Davis vs Lemos undercard, recently announced Troy Isley (13-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. faces Tyler Howard (20-1, 11 KOs) of Crossville, Tennessee. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

As well, older brother of Keyshawn Davis, Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Las Vegas-based Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-3, 10 KOs) of Colombia in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Meanwhile, their younger brother, Keon Davis is set for his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at welterweight.

Plus, Abdullah Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio and Yohan Vasquez (26-5, 21 KOs) of the Dominican Republic square off in an eight-round clash at lightweight. In addition, Austin DeAnda (14-0, 10 KOs) of Amherst, Virginia and DeAundre Pettus (11-2, 6 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina meet in an eight-round showdown at middleweight.

In the main event, local favorite Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) battles it out against Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.