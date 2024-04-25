Terence Crawford ‘cannot wait’ for ring return against ‘next victim’ Israil Madrimov

Terence Crawford goes up against Israil Madrimov on Saturday, August 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Omaha’s three-division world champion looks to dethrone Uzbekistan’s WBA light middleweight champion and claim the belt in his fourth weight class. The bout is featured on the first Riyadh Season event overseas.

At the kickoff press conference in New York, the fighters previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time.

Two-weight undisputed champion Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in over a year. The undefeated 36-year-old southpaw was in action last July, when he stopped Errol Spence Jr in the ninth round and secured all belts at 147 lbs. Earlier in his career, “Bud” held the undisputed title at 140 lbs and the WBO belt at 135 lbs.

Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov come face to face in New York | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“I’m proud to partner with Riyadh Season and HE Turki Alalshikh on their first boxing event in the United States,” Crawford said. “I cannot wait to get back in the ring in my fourth weight class and remind the world why I’m the best pound for pound fighter in the world.”

“Israil Madrimov is a tremendous and entertaining fighter, but on August 3, he will be my next victim. This is the Terence Crawford era.”

Terence Crawford at the press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Indio, California-based Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) landed the vacant WBA 154 lbs title in March, when he stopped Magomed Kurbanov in the fifth round. The unbeaten 29-year-old makes the first defense of his title.

Israil Madrimov at the press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“Terence Crawford is one of my favorite boxers and one of the best boxers in the world,” said Madrimov. “I am very excited to get this opportunity to make a statement, and I will Inshallah.”

Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov go face to face | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Among the bouts featured on Crawford vs Madrimov undercard, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs) in the all-Mexican showdown. As well, Australia’s former world champion Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) returns against undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas at super welterweight.

Also on the card, former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) of Imperial, California takes on Jarrell Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. Plus, Minneapolis-based undefeated David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba defends his WBA “Regular” light heavyweight strap against Serbia’s former title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs). In addition, Miami-based Cuban Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KOs) defends his IBF International lightweight belt against Mexico’s Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs).