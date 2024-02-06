Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz press conference

Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz battle it out in the main event live from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. Ahead of the event, the athletes host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Former unified lightweight champion and reigning WBO junior welterweight king Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York makes the first defense of his belt. Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts makes his first attempt to land a world title.

In addition, the pair meets for the second time. Lopez defeated Ortiz by points at the amateur 2015 National Golden Gloves Championship.

The press conference follows the open workout that kicked off the fight week, and also features U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia and two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico. The scheduled for 10 rounds lightweight bout serves as the co-feature on the card.

Among the bouts featured on Lopez vs Ortiz undercard, George Acosta (17-1, 3 KOs) of Long Beach, California faces Mexico’s Rene Tellez Giron (18-3, 12 KOs) at lightweight. Javier Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin fights Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs) of Los Angeles, California at middleweight. Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio takes on Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas at super lightweight. In addition, San Francisco’s Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) meets Mexico’s Abdel Sauceda (12-3, 8 KOs) at lightweight.