Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz open workout kicks off fight week in Las Vegas

Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO junior welterweight belt against Jamaine Ortiz in the main event live from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. Kicking off the fight week, two-division world champion of Brooklyn, New York and contender of Worcester, Massachusetts held an open workout.

The pair previously met as amateurs at the 2015 National Golden Gloves Championship. Lopez took the victory by points.

Going through the ropes in Las Vegas, former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO 140-pound title. The 26-year-old is confident in his victory and promised “greatness”.

“It’s a super fight,” Lopez said. “It’s great to be back. I’m here to do it for everyone and the next generation. I’m excited. Everybody is here to see greatness.”

“Talk is cheap. He can say what he wants, but it’s a lot different when they feel these punches. I love guys like him who think they can take this. But I’m ‘The Takeover.'”

“I’m not one dimensional. I’m universal. I’ve got plans from A to Z. I’ve been training since last August. So, I’m ready.”

Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Once-beaten Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) fights for his first world title. The 27-year-old looks to take a revenge on his old rival and claim his title.

“I’m feeling great,” Ortiz said. “I’m ready to put on a show and have some fun. That’s all I’m here to do, to have some fun. I’m excited to be crowned world champion. My time is coming. This Thursday, I will be crowned the new champ at 140.”

“I’m bringing my heart. I’m bringing everything, my soul, my whole body. I’m willing to risk my life in the ring. He beat me before. I still have that in mind. So, I’m going to avenge that loss.”

Jamaine Ortiz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jamaine Ortiz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jamaine Ortiz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia goes up against two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

“I feel excited,” Davis said. “I feel good. I can’t wait for Thursday. I’m looking forward to an amazing performance. I’m trying to stop Pedraza. He’s only been stopped once, by another Davis. Now it’s going to happen with a Davis from a new generation. I feel like this is my breakout fight. It’s going to put me at the top level.”

“He has experience, but I’ve dealt with that before. It doesn’t make a difference. It’s just another fighter and another opponent coming to win. This is going to be a fight. I finally feel like I’m going to be in there with someone who can really fight. Whatever game plan he has, I feel like he’s going to test me. And I’m going to rise to the occasion.”

Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“It’s been a year since I fought, so I’m happy to be back,” Pedraza said. “I can’t wait to fight Keyshawn Davis.”

“Keyshawn is an excellent boxer, but I have more experience. He has a lot of experience, too, but as an amateur. He has a typical North American style, so I expect a good fight from him.”

“I feel stronger at lightweight. This is my division. When I moved up to junior welterweight, it wasn’t because I couldn’t make the weight. I had a goal of becoming a three-weight world champion.”

Jose Pedraza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jose Pedraza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The open workout also saw Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, who takes on Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas on Lopez vs Ortiz undercard. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds bout at super lightweight.

“I’ve been ready to fight eight rounds for a while now,” Mason said. “I’m looking forward to longer fights and more durable opponents so I can work towards breaking them down.”

Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

As well, Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) of San Francisco, who faces Abdel Sauceda (12-3, 8 KOs) of Mexico. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

“I feel good to be fighting in my first eight-rounder,” Sheehy said. “I’m meant for more rounds as I’ll be able to finally implement a game plan and break people down.”

Charlie Sheehy | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Charlie Sheehy | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Plus, Alan Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas, who fights Denver’s Tomas Ornelas (7-3, 5 KOs) in a six-round bout at super lightweight and Javier Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who meets LA’s Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-round contest at middleweight, among others.