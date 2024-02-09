Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Teofimo Lopez retains title by decision against Jamaine Ortiz – Photos

Keyshawn Davis stops Jose Pedraza in co-feature live from Las Vegas

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
Teofimo Lopez defeats Jamaine Ortiz to retain title
Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Teofimo Lopez retained his WBO junior welterweight title against Jamaine Ortiz on Thursday, February 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. After 12 rounds, one judge scored the fight 117-111, and the other two had it 115-113.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Teofimo Lopez made the first successful defense of his title and improved to 20-1, 13 KOs. Jamaine Ortiz, who got his left eyebrow cut in the seventh round due to clash of heads, wasn’t happy with the decision, and dropped to 17-2-1, 8 KOs.

Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz
Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz
Jamaine Ortiz in his bout against Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (10-0, 7 KOs) defeated former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-6-1, 14 KOs) via TKO. Referee stepped in at 1:09 into the sixth round.

Keyshawn Davis
Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis
Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among other results, Rene Tellez Giron (19-3, 12 KOs) upset George Acosta (17-2, 3 KOs) landing a unanimous decision after eight rounds at lightweight. The scores were 79-72, 78-73, 76-75.

Rene Tellez Giron vs George Acosta
Rene Tellez Giron vs George Acosta | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rene Tellez Giron vs George Acosta
Rene Tellez Giron vs George Acosta | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rene Tellez Giron vs George Acosta
Rene Tellez Giron vs George Acosta | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rene Tellez Giron
Rene Tellez Giron | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

As well, Javier Martinez (10-0-1, 3 KOs) defeated Raul Salomon (12-3, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision after eight rounds at middleweight. The scores were 79-73 and 78-74 2x.

Javier Martinez vs Raul Salomon
Javier Martinez vs Raul Salomon | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Javier Martinez vs Raul Salomon
Javier Martinez vs Raul Salomon | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Javier Martinez vs Raul Salomon
Javier Martinez vs Raul Salomon | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Also on the card, Abdullah Mason (12-0, 10 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Benjamim Gurment (8-1-3, 5 KOs) at lightweight. The scheduled for eight rounds bout ended at 1:29 into the second round.

Abdullah Mason vs Benjamin Gurment
Abdullah Mason vs Benjamin Gurment | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason vs Benjamin Gurment
Abdullah Mason vs Benjamin Gurment | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason
Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Plus, Charlie Sheehy (9-0, 5 KOs) remained undefeated earning a unanimous decision against Abdel Sauceda (12-4, 8 KOs) at lightweight. After eight rounds all three scores were 80-72.

Charlie Sheehy vs Abdel Sauceda
Charlie Sheehy vs Abdel Sauceda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Charlie Sheehy
Charlie Sheehy | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Charlie Sheehy vs Abdel Sauceda
Charlie Sheehy vs Abdel Sauceda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Further, Alan Garcia (11-0, 9 KOs) dropped and stopped Tomas Ornelas (7-4, 5 KOs) at lightweight. The time was 51 seconds into the first round.

Alan Garcia
Alan Garcia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Alan Garcia vs Tomas Ornelas
Alan Garcia vs Tomas Ornelas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In addition, Lemir Isom-Riley (4-2, 2 KOs) upset local heavyweight Antonio Zepeda (6-2, 6 KOs) via third-round TKO. The time of stoppage was 1:28.

Lemir Isom-Riley vs Antonio Zepeda
Lemir Isom-Riley vs Antonio Zepeda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lemir Isom-Riley vs Antonio Zepeda
Lemir Isom-Riley vs Antonio Zepeda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lemir Isom-Riley
Lemir Isom-Riley | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Kicking off the action, Art Barrera Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) secured the first-round KO victory against Michael Portales (3-3-1, 1 KO) at junior welterweight. The time of stoppage was 1:41.

Art Barrera Jr. vs Michael Portales
Art Barrera Jr. vs Michael Portales | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Art Barrera Jr
Art Barrera Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.