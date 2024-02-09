Teofimo Lopez retains title by decision against Jamaine Ortiz – Photos

Teofimo Lopez retained his WBO junior welterweight title against Jamaine Ortiz on Thursday, February 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. After 12 rounds, one judge scored the fight 117-111, and the other two had it 115-113.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Teofimo Lopez made the first successful defense of his title and improved to 20-1, 13 KOs. Jamaine Ortiz, who got his left eyebrow cut in the seventh round due to clash of heads, wasn’t happy with the decision, and dropped to 17-2-1, 8 KOs.

In the co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (10-0, 7 KOs) defeated former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-6-1, 14 KOs) via TKO. Referee stepped in at 1:09 into the sixth round.

Among other results, Rene Tellez Giron (19-3, 12 KOs) upset George Acosta (17-2, 3 KOs) landing a unanimous decision after eight rounds at lightweight. The scores were 79-72, 78-73, 76-75.

As well, Javier Martinez (10-0-1, 3 KOs) defeated Raul Salomon (12-3, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision after eight rounds at middleweight. The scores were 79-73 and 78-74 2x.

Also on the card, Abdullah Mason (12-0, 10 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Benjamim Gurment (8-1-3, 5 KOs) at lightweight. The scheduled for eight rounds bout ended at 1:29 into the second round.

Plus, Charlie Sheehy (9-0, 5 KOs) remained undefeated earning a unanimous decision against Abdel Sauceda (12-4, 8 KOs) at lightweight. After eight rounds all three scores were 80-72.

Further, Alan Garcia (11-0, 9 KOs) dropped and stopped Tomas Ornelas (7-4, 5 KOs) at lightweight. The time was 51 seconds into the first round.

In addition, Lemir Isom-Riley (4-2, 2 KOs) upset local heavyweight Antonio Zepeda (6-2, 6 KOs) via third-round TKO. The time of stoppage was 1:28.

Kicking off the action, Art Barrera Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) secured the first-round KO victory against Michael Portales (3-3-1, 1 KO) at junior welterweight. The time of stoppage was 1:41.

