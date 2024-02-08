Lopez vs Ortiz results, live stream, main card, prelims

Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz battle it out in the main event live stream from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. The contest pits Brooklyn’s two-division world champion against contender of Worcester, Massachusetts. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Riding a three-fight winning streak, 26-year-old Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO junior welterweight title. 27-year-old Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) fights for his first world title and targets his second win in a row.

In the co-main event, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia takes on two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico. The pair goes head to head in a 10-round bout at lightweight.

Among Lopez vs Ortiz undercard bouts, George Acosta (17-1, 3 KOs) of Long Beach, California faces Rene Tellez Giron (18-3, 12 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-round bout at lightweight. As well, Javier Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin meets Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs) of Los Angeles in an eight-round bout at middleweight.

Plus, Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio goes up against Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas in an eight-round bout at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Thursday, February 8

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Friday, February 9

Time: 1:30 am GMT

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Lopez’s WBO junior welterweight title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, lightweight

Prelims

George Acosta vs. Rene Tellez Giron, 8 rounds, lightweight

Javier Martinez vs. Raul Salomon, 8 rounds, middleweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Abdel Sauceda, 8 rounds, lightweight

Alan Garcia vs. Tomas Ornelas, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Antonio Zepeda vs. Lemir Isom-Riley, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Art Barrera Jr. vs. Michael Portales, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz results

Stay tuned for Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz live results.