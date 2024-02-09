Alan Garcia drops & stops Tomas Ornelas in first round

Alan Garcia took a dominant win against Tomas Ornelas, when the pair squared off at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz.

The scheduled six rounds super lightweight contest didn’t go the distance. After being dropped by a left hook to the head, Ornelas managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight count. As the fight resumed, Garcia was right back at him with a combination that ended with a left hook to the body, dropping his opponent to the canvas for the second and final time in the fight. The referee called it a day at 51 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory by TKO, Alan Garcia of Ulysses, Kansas remained unbeaten and improved his record to 11-0, 9 KOs. Tomas Ornelas of Denver, Colorado dropped to 7-4, 5 KOs, which snapped his four-fight winning streak.

