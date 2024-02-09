Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Alan Garcia drops & stops Tomas Ornelas in first round

Alan Garcia dominates Tomas Ornelas on Lopez vs Ortiz card live from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsResultsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov

Alan Garcia took a dominant win against Tomas Ornelas, when the pair squared off at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz.

The scheduled six rounds super lightweight contest didn’t go the distance. After being dropped by a left hook to the head, Ornelas managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight count. As the fight resumed, Garcia was right back at him with a combination that ended with a left hook to the body, dropping his opponent to the canvas for the second and final time in the fight. The referee called it a day at 51 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory by TKO, Alan Garcia of Ulysses, Kansas remained unbeaten and improved his record to 11-0, 9 KOs. Tomas Ornelas of Denver, Colorado dropped to 7-4, 5 KOs, which snapped his four-fight winning streak.

Get Lopez vs Ortiz full fight card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.