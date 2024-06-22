Tai Tuivasa vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik set for UFC 305 in Perth, Australia

Tai Tuivasa is set for his next fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya. The PPV fight card airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET). The pair squares off in a three-round bout at heavyweight.

Tuivasa (14-7) looks to return to winning ways after suffering four straight defeats. The 31-year-old Sydney native was submitted by Marcin Tybura in the first round last time out in March.

Rozenstruik (14-5) targets his second win in a row. Suriname’s 36-year-old mixed martial artist eliminated Shamil Gaziev in four rounds also in March.

Tuivasa revealed his fight against Rozenstruik in a new video published on Alex Pereira’s channel on YouTube. The clip features Brazil’s two-weight champion and reigning 205-pound king sparring the Australian heavyweight in boxing.

In a conversation with Pereira’s trainer Plinio Cruz, Tuivasa said he was facing Rozenstruik in Perth. The promotion is yet to formally announce the matchup.

“August. Perth,” Tuivasa said. “[against] what’s his name…? Rozenstruik. Yeah, good fight. No f***ing wrestling. I’m sick of all the f***ing wrestling.”

In the UFC 305 main event, current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (21-2) of South Africa defends his title against former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya (24-3) of New Zealand by way of Nigeria. The current lineup looks as the following:

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, middleweight – du Plessis’ UFC title

Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes, lightweight

Casey O’Neill vs. Tereza Bleda, women’s flyweight

The local UFC 305 date in Australia is Sunday, August 18.