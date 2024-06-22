Subscribe
HomeUFC

Tai Tuivasa vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik set for UFC 305 in Perth, Australia

Tai Tuivasa & Jairzinho Rozenstruik clash at heavyweight at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

MMANewsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Tai Tuivasa is set for his next fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya. The PPV fight card airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET). The pair squares off in a three-round bout at heavyweight.

Tuivasa (14-7) looks to return to winning ways after suffering four straight defeats. The 31-year-old Sydney native was submitted by Marcin Tybura in the first round last time out in March.

Rozenstruik (14-5) targets his second win in a row. Suriname’s 36-year-old mixed martial artist eliminated Shamil Gaziev in four rounds also in March.

Tuivasa revealed his fight against Rozenstruik in a new video published on Alex Pereira’s channel on YouTube. The clip features Brazil’s two-weight champion and reigning 205-pound king sparring the Australian heavyweight in boxing.

In a conversation with Pereira’s trainer Plinio Cruz, Tuivasa said he was facing Rozenstruik in Perth. The promotion is yet to formally announce the matchup.

“August. Perth,” Tuivasa said. “[against] what’s his name…? Rozenstruik. Yeah, good fight. No f***ing wrestling. I’m sick of all the f***ing wrestling.”

In the UFC 305 main event, current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (21-2) of South Africa defends his title against former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya (24-3) of New Zealand by way of Nigeria. The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, middleweight – du Plessis’ UFC title
  • Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight
  • Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes, lightweight
  • Casey O’Neill vs. Tereza Bleda, women’s flyweight

The local UFC 305 date in Australia is Sunday, August 18.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.