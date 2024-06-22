Tai Tuivasa vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik set for UFC 305 in Perth, Australia

Tai Tuivasa is set for his next fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya. The PPV fight card airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET). The pair squares off in a three-round bout at heavyweight.
Tuivasa (14-7) looks to return to winning ways after suffering four straight defeats. The 31-year-old Sydney native was submitted by Marcin Tybura in the first round last time out in March.
Rozenstruik (14-5) targets his second win in a row. Suriname’s 36-year-old mixed martial artist eliminated Shamil Gaziev in four rounds also in March.
Tuivasa revealed his fight against Rozenstruik in a new video published on Alex Pereira’s channel on YouTube. The clip features Brazil’s two-weight champion and reigning 205-pound king sparring the Australian heavyweight in boxing.
In a conversation with Pereira’s trainer Plinio Cruz, Tuivasa said he was facing Rozenstruik in Perth. The promotion is yet to formally announce the matchup.
“August. Perth,” Tuivasa said. “[against] what’s his name…? Rozenstruik. Yeah, good fight. No f***ing wrestling. I’m sick of all the f***ing wrestling.”
In the UFC 305 main event, current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (21-2) of South Africa defends his title against former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya (24-3) of New Zealand by way of Nigeria. The current lineup looks as the following:
- Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, middleweight – du Plessis’ UFC title
- Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight
- Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes, lightweight
- Casey O’Neill vs. Tereza Bleda, women’s flyweight
The local UFC 305 date in Australia is Sunday, August 18.