Taduran vs Perez undercard confirmed with Pacquiao Jr in action

The full lineup of undercard action is confirmed for Pedro Taduran vs Gustavo Perez Alvarez, taking place this Friday, April 3. The world championship showdown – headlining the latest edition of Manny Pacquiao Promotions – airs live on ESPN KnockOut from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Manny Pacquiao’s son, Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. (0‑0‑1), is back in the ring, facing off Darrick Gates (0‑1) in a four‑round lightweight bout.

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In his pro debut last November, Pacquiao Jr., of the Philippines, fought Brendan Lally to a majority draw. The 25‑year‑old was then scheduled to battle Luis E. Santana Figueroa in February, but the fight did not materialize.

Gates also steps through the ropes for the second time as a pro. In his first fight two years ago, the 36‑year‑old native of Blackfoot, Idaho, was stopped by Jursly Vargas in the first round.

Also on the Taduran vs Perez undercard, Lazaro Francisco Lorenzana (19-0, 13 KOs) of San Diego, California, defends his WBC “Silver” middleweight title against Esneiker Correa (16-6-3, 14 KOs) of Venezuela.

In the main event, Pedro Taduran (19-4-1, 13 KOs) of the Philippines defends his IBF minimumweight title against Mexico’s Gustavo Perez Alvarez (16-1, 5 KOs).

Full Taduran vs Perez fight card