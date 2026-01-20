Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky hits 50 as WBC announces year-long tribute

This year, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa turns 50, with the film first hitting U.S. cinemas on November 21, 1976. To celebrate the Hollywood boxing icon’s legendary story both inside and outside the ring, the World Boxing Council (WBC) announced a year-long celebration.

“Throughout this year, the WBC will feature special publications, interviews, and historical features to remember how this cinematic masterpiece has served as an inspiration for thousands of boxers who have gone on to conquer the Green and Gold Belt,” reads the sanctioning body’s announcement.

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Underdog-story

The WBC recalls the real-life underdog story when Chuck Wepner went up against “The Greatest,” Muhammad Ali, a year and a half prior to Rocky stepping through the ropes on the big screen.

“Although Rocky is a fictional character, his soul was born from a real-life battle. In this first special installment, we recall the fight that ignited the spark in the mind of a young and then-unknown Sylvester Stallone.”

“On March 24, 1975, Stallone witnessed the fight between the legendary heavyweight monarch Muhammad Ali and an underdog challenger named Chuck Wepner. A hard-working man whom no one expected to survive more than a few rounds, Wepner stunned the world by knocking down “The Greatest” in the ninth round and enduring nearly the full 15 rounds, falling just seconds before the final bell.”

“That display of indomitable heart became the foundation for Rocky. Stallone didn’t write a movie about boxing tactics, but about the triumph of the human will.”

Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa with a U.S. flag in a production still from Netflix’s retrospective documentary. (Photo: Netflix)

Rocky moments

Over the years, the world of boxing has seen a few true “Rocky moments.”

In June 2019, Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the world by stopping Anthony Joshua to claim the unified heavyweight titles, one of the biggest modern-day upsets.

Among the legendary upsets in boxing history is Buster Douglas’ victory over the then-undefeated heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in February 1990, widely regarded as one of the greatest underdog stories of all time.

From Rocky to Sly

With a budget of only $1 million, the two-hour sports drama Rocky (1976) was directed by John G. Avildsen with a screenplay by Sylvester Stallone. The film received multiple awards, including the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Film Editing, as well as a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

In November 2023, Netflix released the retrospective documentary Sly, covering Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer Sylvester Stallone’s nearly five-decade journey, including his iconic roles in Rocky Balboa, Rambo, The Expendables, and more.