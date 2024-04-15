Sunny Edwards vs Adrian Curiel set for Estrada-Rodriguez co-feature in June

British Sunny Edwards is set for his next fight against Mexican Adrian Curiel on Saturday, June 29 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The former world champions battle it out on the card topped by Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse Rodriguez. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at super flyweight.

Once-beaten Sunny Edwards (20-1, 4 KOs) looks to return to winning ways. The 28-year-old native of Sutton, Surrey lost his IBF flyweight title last December in Glendale, where he was stopped by Rodriguez in nine rounds.

“I’m really excited to get the next chapter of my career underway,” said Edwards. “Agreeing another deal with Matchroom which confirms my future here for the foreseeable future.”

“With the belief I’ve got in me from the promotional team and the events I’ve been involved in, I know I’m in the right place.”

“Me vs Curiel is a hell of a fight. He is a former world champion, like myself, and we’re both fighting to get back into world title contention.”

“I’m going to Arizona again and fighting in front of an even bigger crowd this time, filled with passionate Mexican and American boxing fans. 29 June, I’m looking forward to being back.”

Mexico City’s 25-year-old Adrian Curiel (24-5-1, 5 KOs) also targets to get back in the win column. The former IBF light flyweight champion lost his belt in February in Oaxaca, suffering the defeat via 10th-round TKO against Sivenathi Nontshinga.

“I have a brand-new opportunity for my career,” said Curiel. “When you lose, you learn, and I will prove it against Edwards on June 29.”

“If they want to make it 112lbs we will take it even though this is not my weight, all because I am thirsty for revenge. Viva Mexico!”

In the main event, Mexico’s WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) makes the first defense of his title against unbeaten two-division world champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Other bouts featured on Estrada vs Rodriguez undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.