Stevenson vs Zepeda: Final press conference

Following the open workout, Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their matchup and come face-to-face. The pair nears their title bout on July 12 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, New York.

Stevenson of Newark, NJ, defends his WBC lightweight title. Mexico’s interim champion Zepeda looks to claim the full belt.

The press conference also features the co-main event fighters, Edgar Berlanga of Brooklyn and Hamzah Sheeraz of the UK. The contest serves as a WBC super middleweight title eliminator.