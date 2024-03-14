Subscribe
Shohjahon Ergashev vs Juan Huertas set for Carrillo-Rankin card in March in Detroit

Shohjahon Ergashev faces Juan Huertas in 'Big Time Boxing USA' co-feature live on DAZN

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Shohjahon Ergashev faces Juan Huertas in Detroit
Shohjahon Ergashev | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Former title challenger Shohjahon Ergashev faces Juan Huertas live from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI on Thursday, March 28. The pair battles it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Juan Carrillo vs Quinton Rankin.

Detroit-based Shohjahon Ergashev (23-1, 20 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways. The 32-year-old southpaw of Uzbekistan suffered his first career defeat last November, when he challenged Subriel Matias for the IBF super lightweight title, but was stopped in six rounds.

“I am excited about getting back in the ring fully recovered and ready to go,” said Ergashev. “I look forward to putting on a great performance in Detroit. It’s a city where I started my U.S. boxing journey. My goal of being a world champion has never been stronger and I will show it with my performance on March 28.”

Juan Huertas (17-4-1, 13 KOs) targets his second win in a row. Panama City’s 31-year-old KO’d Argenor Cuero in the second round last time out in July 2023.

“Fans can expect a fire filled fight since we are both known for our knockout power,” said Huertas. “I’ve been training since January staying ready. I’m glad to have a full eight-week camp for this fight.”

In the main event, Colombia’s Juan Carrillo and Quinton Rankin of Gastonia, North Carolina square off in the 10-round bout at light heavyweight. Also on the card, undefeated Joshua James Pagan of Grand Rapids, Michigan takes on Luis Porozo of Ecuador in the six-round bout at super lightweight. Plus, Florida-based Vladimir Shishkin and Mike Guy of Los Angeles clash in the 10-round bout at super middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

