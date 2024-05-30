Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury rematch date confirmed for December

The rematch date has been made official for Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 21. The bout pits the newly-crowned undisputed heavyweight champion of Ukraine against the former world champion of the UK.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) came out on top in May, when he defeated Fury (33-1-1, 24 KOs) by split decision after 12 rounds, securing a knockdown at the end of the ninth round along the way.

Post-fight Fury said they were going to “run it back in October”. Usyk confirmed he was happy to square for the second time. The new rematch date emerged today.

“The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season…,” Saudi Arabia’s Minister and the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalshikh posted on X. “The world will watch another historical fight again…Our commitment to boxing fans continues…We hope you enjoy it… [sic]”

With the victory, undefeated 37-year-old southpaw Oleksandr Usyk of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine became the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion. 35-year-old Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) of Manchester, England lost his WBC title and suffered his first career defeat.

Ticket and broadcast information, as well as the bouts featured on the Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard, is expected to be confirmed shortly.