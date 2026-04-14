SD Fight Night: Full card set for Saturday in Oceanside, CA

A total of 12 bouts have been confirmed for SD Fight Night: Family Business, taking place at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on Saturday, April 18. The inaugural card is headlined by a double main event featuring San Diego cousins Julius “JuJu” Ballo and Jonny Mansour in separate fights.

Atop the fight card, Ballo (2-0) faces Santa Ana’s Roman Reyes (6-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight contest. In the co-feature, Mansour (6-0, 2 KOs) takes on William King (6-3-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight clash.

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Ballo is back in the ring after scoring two decision victories in his first year as a pro against Juan Centeno and Brandan Ayala. Once beaten Reyes comes off a fourth-round knockout victory over Matias Agustin Arriagada last March, returning to winning ways.

La Mesa, California-based Mansour defeated Marco Antonio Juarez by unanimous decision last December, recording his third win of the year. King of Lynwood, California, lost his previous bout last November by decision against Michael Bracamontes.

SD Fight Night: Family Business airs live on pay-per-view across multiple platforms, including PPV.com and Fubo, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. The action at Frontwave Arena begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Full SD Fight Night Card