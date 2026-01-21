Sandoval vs Olascuaga and Espinoza vs Leo: Unification bouts eyed for spring

A pair of title unification bouts featuring Ricardo Rafael Sandoval vs Anthony Olascuaga and Rafael Espinoza vs Angelo Leo have been reported for this spring.

ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez posted on social media that there is “interest” in a three-belt flyweight clash between Sandoval and Olascuaga in March in Japan, and a “possibility” for a two-belt featherweight showdown between Espinoza and Leo in May.

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Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, is the newly crowned WBA and WBC 112-pound champion, having dethroned Kenshiro Teraji by split decision in late July. LA’s WBO champion Olascuaga (11-1, 8 KOs) is coming off a fourth-round stoppage victory over Taku Kuwahara in December, marking his fourth successful defense.

Mexico’s Espinoza (28-0, 24 KOs) is the reigning WBO 126-pound champion, having successfully defended his belt four times, including an 11th-round stoppage victory over Arnold Khegai last November. IBF champion Leo (26-1, 12 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, made his first successful defense last May by decision over Tomoki Kameda, after dethroning Luis Alberto Lopez in August 2024.

While neither bout is official as of writing, more information is expected to follow shortly.