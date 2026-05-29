Ronny Alvarez faces Filip Stankovic on Rodriguez vs Vargas undercard

Ronny Alvarez faces Filip Stankovic on Saturday, June 13 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The contest is featured on the undercard of Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs Antonio Vargas.

Alvarez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba is coming off a sixth-round stoppage victory over Braulio Matias Ferreira in Las Vegas in January.

The unbeaten 21-year-old takes on Serbia’s 28-year-old Filip Stankovic (9-3, 6 KOs), who returns to the ring after suffering two straight decision defeats against Victor Darocha and Ryan Adams.

The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super middleweight.

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“Filip Stankovic is a tough fighter and someone I respect because every fighter who steps into the ring is putting it all on the line,” Alvarez said. “He has experience and I know he’s coming to win, so I know I have to be ready.”

“I believe this fight will show people how much I’ve grown and how much better I’ve become as a fighter. Every opponent brings a different challenge, and every fight gives me another opportunity to improve and prove myself.”

“On June 13, I want to show everyone that I belong with the top young fighters in boxing.”

“This is exactly where every fighter dreams of being. To compete on a huge stage on a major card promoted by Matchroom and televised worldwide on DAZN – that’s a blessing and an opportunity I refuse to take lightly.”

“Great fighters are built in moments like these. You don’t become great fighting in the shadows… You become great when the lights are brightest and the pressure is highest.”

‘I’m ready to show the boxing world who Ronny Alvarez is’

“When I step into the ring, fans should expect intensity from the opening bell. I fight with passion, I fight with purpose, and I fight with pride.”

“I want people watching to feel my energy through the screen and inside the arena. They should expect discipline, power, and a fighter who isn’t afraid to take risks to make a statement. Every time I perform, I want people leaving saying they saw someone special.”

“Cuba has produced some of the greatest fighters to ever put on gloves, and I carry that responsibility with tremendous pride. I want to represent my people, my culture, and everyone who believes in me.”

“Becoming the next great Cuban super middleweight is about building a legacy through hard work, discipline, sacrifice, and respect for the sport. I want young fighters from Cuba and everywhere else to see me and believe that their dreams can become reality if they refuse to quit.”

Headlining the event, San Antonio’s two-division world champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) challenges Antonio Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs) of Houston, Texas for his WBA bantamweight title.

Among other undercard bouts, Mexico’s Arturo Popoca Cardenas (17-0-2, 9 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title against Jordan Martinez (16-0-1, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona.

Current Rodriguez vs Vargas fight card

Jesse Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) vs. Antonio Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs), WBA bantamweight title

Arturo Cardenas (17-0-2, 9 KOs) vs. Jordan Martinez (16-0-1, 15 KOs), Cardenas’ WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title

Adrian Rodriguez (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Elias Montoya Terraza (13-0, 8 KOs), lightweight

Ronny Alvarez (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Filip Stankovic (9-3, 6 KOs), super middleweight

Trini Ochoa (21-1, 9 KOs) vs. Cristian Perez Hernandez (12-4-1, 7 KOs), super lightweight

Hector Beltran (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Shaquile Felicia (3-1, 1 KO), super welterweight

Xechal Xavier Esquivel (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Rayshawn Taylor (1-1-1, 1 KO), featherweight