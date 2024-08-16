Rolando Romero targets ‘highlight reel’ against ‘tough opponent’ Manuel Jaimes

Rolando Romero is back in the ring on September 14, when he faces Manuel Jaimes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out in the PPV opener leading to Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Former WBA super lightweight champion Rolando Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) looks to return to winning ways, following his defeat via eighth-round TKO against Isaac Cruz in March. Going up against Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs), the 28-year-old Las Vegas native wants to make a statement.

Jaimes won four fights in a row. In his previous outing in July, the 24-year-old of San Jose, California scored a unanimous decision against Jonathan Romero.

“This fight is about making a statement and getting back in the win column,” Rolando Romero said. “As always, I’m coming for the knockout.”

“Fighting in my hometown is always special. The energy from the crowd is electrifying and gives me an extra boost. There’s nothing like fighting in front of the people who’ve been supporting me from the start. I’m coming to steal the show and give everyone a night to remember.”

“This training camp has been one of the best I’ve had. We’ve focused on refining my technique, increasing my power, and sharpening my mental game. My team and I have put in countless hours in the gym, and I feel stronger and more prepared than ever. Coach Salas has pushed me to new limits, and I’m excited to showcase those improvements in the ring.”

“Manuel Jaimes is a tough opponent, and I’m not taking him lightly. He’s got good skills and a lot of heart, but I believe my power and speed will be the difference. I’ve studied his style, and we’ve put together a game plan that I’m confident will win this fight. I’m going to win this fight because I have to win this fight, that’s the only thing on my mind.”

“A win against Jaimes will be a step back in the right direction. It opens up opportunities for bigger fights against all the big names. I’m looking to dominate and make a statement that I’m ready for anyone in the division. I want to add this guy to my highlight reel and set the stage for what’s next.”

In the main event, Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39) defends his unified WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight belts against Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs). In the co-main event Cuban two-weight champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) defends his WBC middleweight title against former two-division champion Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) of Philadelphia. Also on the card, former world champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) of Nashville, Tennessee and Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois clash for interim WBA super middleweight strap.

Among the newly-confirmed preliminary bouts, Colombian Roiman Villa (26-2, 24 KOs) squares off against Ricardo Salas (19-2-2, 14 KOs) at welterweight. Plus, Orlando, Florida-based Jonathan Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) and Richard Medina (15-2, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas go head-to-head at super featherweight. On the top of prelims, former unified super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia meets Carlos Castro (30-2, 14 KOs) of Mexico at featherweight.