Rafael Espinoza set for ‘talking in the ring’, Sergio Chirino wants to ‘achieve dream’

Rafael Espinoza faces Sergio Chirino at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Rafael Espinoza primed for title defense against Sergio Chirino in Las Vegas
Rafael Espinoza faces Sergio Chirino at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, NV, USA on June 21, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Undefeated world champion Rafael Espinoza meets fellow-Mexican Sergio Chirino on June 21 at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The pair battles it out live on ESPN+. At the pre-fight press conference, the fighters previewed their bout and went face to face.

Espinoza (24-0, 20 KOs) makes his second consecutive ring appearance in the U.S. and the first defense of his WBO featherweight title. The 30-year-old champion of Guadalajara, Jalisco said that he was ready to do his talking in the ring.

“I’m excited, and I’m happy,” Rafael Espinoza said. “My heart is jumping because this is another dream come true. This is another reason why I started boxing, and now, it’s happening, thank God. I’m very happy to be here with all my people, and I’m excited and waiting for the day to come.”

“The only thing that changed about my life is that now people call me a champion. I have also learned a lot. I have learned to enjoy the moment and to work as a champion. With me and my family, it has all been the same. They are with me, and that’s what is important.”

“Every time anyone has an opportunity like this, they come to win, and we’re conscious of that. And that’s why we worked hard. I’ve done all the work, and I do my talking in the ring. I don’t like to talk outside of the ring. So, the best man will win. The champion will win.”

Rafael Espinoza and Sergio Chirino go face to face
Rafael Espinoza and Sergio Chirino go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Chirino (22-1, 13 KOs) makes his debut in the United States. The 29-year-old contender fights for his first major belt and looks to become the first Mexican world champion from Oaxaca.

“We are happy because the opportunity for a world title is here,” Sergio Chirino said. “And we’re excited because, like any boxer, we want to achieve this dream. We’re here, and we’re going for it Friday night.”

Sergio Chirino
Sergio Chirino at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“When there are two Mexicans in the ring, it is always a great show. And in this fight, there will be a surprise.”

“We came here to tell the same story Rafael did when he [won the world title]. So, we’re going to win that world title and be the first to do it from Oaxaca.”

Rafael Espinoza and Sergio Chirino
Rafael Espinoza and Sergio Chirino at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rafael Espinoza and Sergio Chirino
Rafael Espinoza and Sergio Chirino at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, undefeated Andres Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs) of North Las Vegas and former title challenger Abraham Nova (23-2, 16 KOs) of Puerto Rico square off at junior lightweight. Among the Espinoza vs Chirino undercard bouts, old rivals Troy Isley (12-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and fellow-unbeaten Javier Martinez (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin clash at middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

