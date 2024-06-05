Full fight video: Xander Zayas drops & stops Elias Espadas to land first title belt

Xander Zayas makes his 2024 ring debut on June 8 against Patrick Teixeira at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The unbeaten Puerto Rican and the former titleholder of Brazil square off at super welterweight. The 10-round bout serves as the main event live on ESPN.

On the way to his first headline-bout at MSG, Zayas started climbing the ranks in August 2022, when he challenged for his first regional belt. Going through the ropes in Las Vegas, the Sunrise, Florida-based prospect faced Mexico’s Elias Espadas for the WBO NABO super welterweight title. The contest was featured on the card topped by Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa.

The scheduled for eight rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Zayas secured a knockdown in the opening round, as well as dropped Campa in the fifth round with a big right hand. Although the latter got back on his feet, referee Russell Mora waved the fight off with no eight-count given. At the time of the stoppage, all three scores were 40-35 in favor of the San Juan, Puerto Rico native.

In his next fight on June 8 in New York, 21-year-old Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) takes on former WBO super welterweight champion Patrick Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs). The 33-year-old southpaw of Sombrio, Brazil is riding a three-fight winning streak.