Photos: Tszyu and Velazquez make weight for 154-pound showdown

Tim Tszyu and Anthony Velazquez successfully weighed in and faced off on Tuesday ahead of their 154-pound bout. The two fighters clash on Wednesday, December 17, live from TikTok Entertainment Centre in Sydney, Australia.

Former champion Tszyu (25-3, 18 KOs) came in at 70.82 kg, approximately 156.1 lbs, for his hometown ring appearance. The 31-year-old Sydney native looks to bounce back from a stoppage defeat to Sebastian Fundora in their July rematch.

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Velazquez (18-0-1, 15 KOs) of Springfield, Massachusetts, tipped the scales at 71.04 kg, approximately 156.6 lbs. The unbeaten 29-year-old aims for his fourth victory of the year.

“This is a new chapter for me,” Tim Tszyu said. “I’m grateful for my old team and the run we had, but I’m just as grateful for this new beginning. I’ve gone through this camp with a new team, a new process, and a different mindset, and I’m doing this for myself. That’s why I call it the Phoenix. Working with Pedro has been refreshing. His energy, his knowledge, the way he genuinely cares about his fighter – it feels like family.”

“As for the noise and the headlines, that’s for you guys. I’ve stayed away from it all. I’m focused, calm, and ready.”

“Retiring at 31 is ridiculous. I’m an Aussie. We don’t quit. Tomorrow night, we’ll see everything I’ve learned.”

Check out the current Tszyu vs Velazquez lineup and weights below.

Anthony Velazquez during the weigh-in on December 16, 2025, ahead of his bout against Tim Tszyu at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu and Anthony Velazquez face off during the weigh-in on December 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu and Anthony Velazquez face off during the weigh-in on December 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu and Anthony Velazquez face off during the weigh-in on December 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu and Anthony Velazquez face off during the weigh-in on December 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu and Anthony Velazquez during the weigh-in on December 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu and Anthony Velazquez during the weigh-in on December 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu and Anthony Velazquez during the weigh-in on December 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing

Tim Tszyu and Anthony Velazquez during the weigh-in on December 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing

The Tszyu vs Velazquez weights are as follows:

Main card

Tim Tszyu (70.82 kg / 156.1 lbs) vs. Anthony Velazquez (71.04 kg / 156.6 lbs)

Sam Goodman (57.06 kg / 125.8 lbs) vs. Tyler Blizzard (56.80 kg / 125.2 lbs)

Callum Peters (72.22 kg / 159.2 lbs) vs. Cody Beekin (72.30 kg / 159.4 lbs)

Koen Mazoudier (69.76 kg / 153.9 lbs) vs. Dominic Molinaro (69.60 kg / 153.5 lbs)

Paulo Aokuso (78.86 kg / 173.8 lbs) vs. Shukhrat Abdullaev (78.50 kg / 173.1 lbs)

Prelims

Ahmad Reda (63.18 kg / 139.3 lbs) vs. Wayne Telepe (62.48 kg / 137.8 lbs)

Jason Fawcett (66.66 kg / 146.9 lbs) vs. Marco Romeo (66.60 kg / 146.8 lbs)

Isaias Sette (69.74 kg / 153.8 lbs) vs. Kya Sparks (69.54 kg / 153.4 lbs)