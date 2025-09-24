Photos: Tank Davis pushes Jake Paul, Baumgardner vs Beaudoin first face-off

Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis previewed their bout and went face-to-face during the second leg of their two-city press tour. The two fighters square off in an exhibition matchup, headlining the next boxing event live on Netflix. The showdown takes place at Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, November 14.

The matchup features WBA’s No. 14-ranked cruiserweight Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, taking on reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD. The two fighters clash in a 10-round bout at 195 lbs.

“You’re gonna see the two biggest fighters in America go head to head with an amazing card,” Paul said. “World championship fights back to back to back. This is the most risky fight that Gervonta could take in boxing… So, respect to him. It’s gonna be a show, and we can talk our sh*t at the end of the day, but people are gonna tune in, and we’re both gonna show out, and someone’s getting put to sleep.”

Davis said, “We know that Jake is much bigger than me… but we just gotta be smart when we get in there. And that’s when my experience is gonna play a big factor.”

The fighter face-off saw Rubi Rose step in after “Tank” Davis pushed Jake Paul, who tapped him on the shoulder in return.

Baumgardner faces Beaudoin in co-feature

The press conference in Miami also featured the co-main event fighters, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) and Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs). Baumgardner of Fremont, Ohio puts her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles on the line, while Beaudoin of Canada makes her first attempt to become a champion.

After previewing their scheduled 12×3-minute rounds bout, Baumgardner and Beaudoin went face-to-face for the first time.

“Come November 14th, you will see what women have always been able to do – and that’s fight, that’s show up and do a job,” Baumgardner said.

Beaudoin added, “They’re gonna see why we deserve to do three-minute rounds and why we belong here.”

Additionally, the presser featured a $2 million side bet sparked by Adin Ross, which Paul and Davis shook hands on.