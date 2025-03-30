Subscribe
Fight video highlights: Richard Torrez Jr dominates Issac Munoz in third round

Richard Torrez Jr faces Guido Vianello on Saturday in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Richard Torrez Jr. takes on Guido Vianello on Saturday, April 5, at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round heavyweight main event, live on ESPN+. The 25-year-old southpaw makes his first ring appearance of the year, following four successful outings in 2024.

In his previous bout last December, Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) faced Issac Munoz Gutierrez (18-2-1, 15 KOs) of Mexico. The contest was featured on the undercard of a rematch between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez in Phoenix, AZ.

The contest ended inside the distance. Torrez Jr. applied pressure, delivering heavy shots to the head and body, and ultimately secured the victory by TKO. Referee Raul Caiz Jr. stepped in at 59 seconds into the third round to save the tough Munoz from further punishment.

In his next fight on Saturday in Las Vegas, Richard Torrez Jr. of Tulare, CA, goes up against fellow Olympian Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) in his first 10-round bout. The 30-year-old native of Rome, Italy, won two out of three fights in 2024, which included an eighth-round stoppage of Arslanbek Makhmudov in his previous bout last August.

