Photos: Paul and Joshua weigh in ahead of boxing showdown

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their boxing match. The two fighters square off in an eight-round heavyweight showdown, live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19.
Puerto Rico-based Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, came in at 216.6 lbs. Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) of the UK registered 243.4 lbs.
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On the undercard, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, weighed in at 129.2 lbs for her unified titles defense against Canada’s Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs), who showed 130 lbs. Baumgardner puts her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO 130-pound belts on the line.
Former UFC champions Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Tyron Woodley (0-2) of Ferguson, Missouri, tipped the scales at 191.4 lbs and 194 lbs, respectively.
U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, weighed in at 129.6 lbs, while his opponent Kevin Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs) of Colombia registered 130.6 lbs.
New Zealand-Australian undisputed 118-pound champion Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) showed 117 lbs for her title defense against Canada’s Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO), who was 117.4 lbs.
Britain’s defending WBC 135-pound champion Caroline Dubois (11-0-1, 5 KOs) and Italy’s Camilla Panatta (8-2-1, 1 KO) both weighed in at 134.2 lbs.
Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (33-3, 10 KOs) weighed in at 104.8 lbs for her WBC 105-pound title defense against Las Vegas native Yadira Bustillos (11-1, 2 KOs), who was 104.6 lbs.