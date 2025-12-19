Photos: Paul and Joshua weigh in ahead of boxing showdown

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their boxing match. The two fighters square off in an eight-round heavyweight showdown, live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19.

Puerto Rico-based Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, came in at 216.6 lbs. Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) of the UK registered 243.4 lbs.

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On the undercard, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, weighed in at 129.2 lbs for her unified titles defense against Canada’s Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs), who showed 130 lbs. Baumgardner puts her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO 130-pound belts on the line.

Former UFC champions Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Tyron Woodley (0-2) of Ferguson, Missouri, tipped the scales at 191.4 lbs and 194 lbs, respectively.

U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, weighed in at 129.6 lbs, while his opponent Kevin Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs) of Colombia registered 130.6 lbs.

New Zealand-Australian undisputed 118-pound champion Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) showed 117 lbs for her title defense against Canada’s Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO), who was 117.4 lbs.

Britain’s defending WBC 135-pound champion Caroline Dubois (11-0-1, 5 KOs) and Italy’s Camilla Panatta (8-2-1, 1 KO) both weighed in at 134.2 lbs.

Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (33-3, 10 KOs) weighed in at 104.8 lbs for her WBC 105-pound title defense against Las Vegas native Yadira Bustillos (11-1, 2 KOs), who was 104.6 lbs.

Check out the current Paul vs Joshua lineup and weights below.

Jake Paul during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Leila Beaudoin during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin face off during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Cherneka Johnson and Amanda Galle during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Caroline Dubois and Camilla Panatta during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Yokasta Valle and Yadira Bustillos during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Avious Griffin and Justin Cardona during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Keno Marley and Diarra Davis Jr during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

The Paul vs Joshua weights are as follows:

Main card

Jake Paul (216.6 lbs) vs. Anthony Joshua (243.4 lbs)

Alycia Baumgardner (129.2 lbs) vs. Leila Beaudoin (130 lbs)

Anderson Silva (191.4 lbs) vs. Tyron Woodley (194 lbs)

Jahmal Harvey (129.6 lbs) vs. Kevin Cervantes (130.6 lbs)

Prelims

Cherneka Johnson (117 lbs) vs. Amanda Galle (117.4 lbs)

Caroline Dubois (134.2 lbs) vs. Camilla Panatta (134.2 lbs)

Yokasta Valle (104.8 lbs) vs. Yadira Bustillos (104.6 lbs)

Avious Griffin (146.4 lbs) vs. Justin Cardona (145.6 lbs)

Keno Marley (198.6 lbs) vs. Diarra Davis Jr (188.4 lbs)