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Photos: Paul and Joshua weigh in ahead of boxing showdown

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off in a heavyweight boxing match, live on Netflix from Miami

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during the weigh-in
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their boxing match. The two fighters square off in an eight-round heavyweight showdown, live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19.

Puerto Rico-based Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, came in at 216.6 lbs. Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) of the UK registered 243.4 lbs.

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On the undercard, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, weighed in at 129.2 lbs for her unified titles defense against Canada’s Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs), who showed 130 lbs. Baumgardner puts her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO 130-pound belts on the line.

Former UFC champions Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Tyron Woodley (0-2) of Ferguson, Missouri, tipped the scales at 191.4 lbs and 194 lbs, respectively.

U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, weighed in at 129.6 lbs, while his opponent Kevin Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs) of Colombia registered 130.6 lbs.

New Zealand-Australian undisputed 118-pound champion Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) showed 117 lbs for her title defense against Canada’s Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO), who was 117.4 lbs.

Britain’s defending WBC 135-pound champion Caroline Dubois (11-0-1, 5 KOs) and Italy’s Camilla Panatta (8-2-1, 1 KO) both weighed in at 134.2 lbs.

Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (33-3, 10 KOs) weighed in at 104.8 lbs for her WBC 105-pound title defense against Las Vegas native Yadira Bustillos (11-1, 2 KOs), who was 104.6 lbs.

Check out the current Paul vs Joshua lineup and weights below.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Alycia Baumgardner
Alycia Baumgardner during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Leila Beaudoin
Leila Beaudoin during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin face off
Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin face off during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin
Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley
Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes
Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Cherneka Johnson and Amanda Galle
Cherneka Johnson and Amanda Galle during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Caroline Dubois and Camilla Panatta
Caroline Dubois and Camilla Panatta during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Yokasta Valle and Yadira Bustillos
Yokasta Valle and Yadira Bustillos during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Avious Griffin and Justin Cardona
Avious Griffin and Justin Cardona during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Keno Marley and Diarra Davis Jr
Keno Marley and Diarra Davis Jr during the weigh-in on December 18, 2025, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

The Paul vs Joshua weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Jake Paul (216.6 lbs) vs. Anthony Joshua (243.4 lbs)
  • Alycia Baumgardner (129.2 lbs) vs. Leila Beaudoin (130 lbs)
  • Anderson Silva (191.4 lbs) vs. Tyron Woodley (194 lbs)
  • Jahmal Harvey (129.6 lbs) vs. Kevin Cervantes (130.6 lbs)

Prelims

  • Cherneka Johnson (117 lbs) vs. Amanda Galle (117.4 lbs)
  • Caroline Dubois (134.2 lbs) vs. Camilla Panatta (134.2 lbs)
  • Yokasta Valle (104.8 lbs) vs. Yadira Bustillos (104.6 lbs)
  • Avious Griffin (146.4 lbs) vs. Justin Cardona (145.6 lbs)
  • Keno Marley (198.6 lbs) vs. Diarra Davis Jr (188.4 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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