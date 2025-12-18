Video: Paul vs Joshua – Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Watch the video featuring Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua, and the undercard fighters as they weigh in and face off ahead of their respective matchups in Miami. Paul takes on former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua in an eight-round bout this Friday, December 19, live on Netflix.

In the co-feature, Alycia Baumgardner defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Leila Beaudoin. On the undercard, former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley collide at cruiserweight.

The weigh-in follows the final pre-fight press conference, setting the stage for an action-packed fight night.