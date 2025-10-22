Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Parker and Wardley face off at media workout ahead of London showdown

Interim champions Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley clash this Saturday in London, with the winner expected to face Oleksandr Usyk next year

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Fabio Wardley
Fabio Wardley during a media workout at 12x3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Kicking off Fight Week, Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley showcased their skills and faced off during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing Gym in London. The two fighters square off this Saturday, October 25, at The O2.

The contest features 33-year-old former WBO heavyweight champion Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) of South Auckland, New Zealand against 30-year-old Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) of Ipswich, England. Parker puts his interim WBO title on the line, while Wardley brings his interim WBA belt to the ring.

The winner of the Parker vs Wardley showdown is expected to become the next challenger for Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs). The three-time, two-division undisputed champion from Ukraine is expected to return to the ring in the first half of 2026.

Fabio Wardley
Fabio Wardley shadowboxing during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Fabio Wardley mitt work
Fabio Wardley mitt work during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker shadowboxing during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker shadowboxing during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley shake hands
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley shake hands during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Parker vs Wardley undercard includes:

  • Ezra Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) faces Steed Woodall (20-3-1, 12 KOs) at light heavyweight. Woodall replaced British champion Lewis Edmondson (11-1, 3 KOs), who withdrew reportedly due to a hip injury.
  • Juergen Uldedaj (20-1, 8 KOs) and Rolly Lambert Fogoum (18-3-1, 14 KOs) clash for the vacant IBO cruiserweight title.
  • Danny Quartermaine (13-0-1, 4 KOs) defends his IBF European and WBO European super featherweight titles against Royston Barney-Smith (14-0, 7 KOs).
  • Mitchell Smith (18-1, 9 KOs) and Arnie Dawson (8-0, 4 KOs) battle for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.