Photos: Parker and Wardley face off at media workout ahead of London showdown

Kicking off Fight Week, Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley showcased their skills and faced off during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing Gym in London. The two fighters square off this Saturday, October 25, at The O2.

The contest features 33-year-old former WBO heavyweight champion Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) of South Auckland, New Zealand against 30-year-old Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) of Ipswich, England. Parker puts his interim WBO title on the line, while Wardley brings his interim WBA belt to the ring.

The winner of the Parker vs Wardley showdown is expected to become the next challenger for Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs). The three-time, two-division undisputed champion from Ukraine is expected to return to the ring in the first half of 2026.

Fabio Wardley shadowboxing during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Joseph Parker shadowboxing during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley shake hands during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing gym in London, England, on October 22, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

