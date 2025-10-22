Photos: Parker and Wardley face off at media workout ahead of London showdown

Kicking off Fight Week, Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley showcased their skills and faced off during a media workout at 12×3 Boxing Gym in London. The two fighters square off this Saturday, October 25, at The O2.
The contest features 33-year-old former WBO heavyweight champion Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) of South Auckland, New Zealand against 30-year-old Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) of Ipswich, England. Parker puts his interim WBO title on the line, while Wardley brings his interim WBA belt to the ring.
The winner of the Parker vs Wardley showdown is expected to become the next challenger for Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs). The three-time, two-division undisputed champion from Ukraine is expected to return to the ring in the first half of 2026.
Parker vs Wardley undercard includes:
- Ezra Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) faces Steed Woodall (20-3-1, 12 KOs) at light heavyweight. Woodall replaced British champion Lewis Edmondson (11-1, 3 KOs), who withdrew reportedly due to a hip injury.
- Juergen Uldedaj (20-1, 8 KOs) and Rolly Lambert Fogoum (18-3-1, 14 KOs) clash for the vacant IBO cruiserweight title.
- Danny Quartermaine (13-0-1, 4 KOs) defends his IBF European and WBO European super featherweight titles against Royston Barney-Smith (14-0, 7 KOs).
- Mitchell Smith (18-1, 9 KOs) and Arnie Dawson (8-0, 4 KOs) battle for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.