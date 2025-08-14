Photos: Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte face off at final press conference

Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte went face to face at the final press conference ahead of their bout. The two heavyweights meet in the main event, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, August 16.

Slovakian-born British 20-year-old southpaw Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) puts his WBO Intercontinental title on the line. Jamaican-British 37-year-old former title challenger Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) aims for his fourth straight victory since being stopped by Tyson Fury in April 2022.

Also taking part in the final press conference were the fighters from the Itauma vs Whyte undercard.

British champion Nick Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA featherweight title against Australian challenger Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs). Former champion Raymond Ford (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ, and Puerto Rico’s former title challenger Abraham Nova (24-3-1, 17 KOs) meet at super featherweight.

Also on the card is a heavyweight matchup between David Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) of the UK and Filip Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) of Croatia.

Two additional super featherweight bouts feature Qais Ashfaq (13-3-1, 5 KOs) of the UK versus Hayato Tsutsumi (7-0, 4 KOs) of Japan, and Mohammed Alakel (4-0) of Saudi Arabia against Yumnam Santosh Singh (3-6, 1 KO) of India.

