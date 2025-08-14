Subscribe
Photos: Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte face off at final press conference

Moses Itauma faces Dillian Whyte in a heavyweight bout this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Moses Itauma during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Dillian Whyte in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte went face to face at the final press conference ahead of their bout. The two heavyweights meet in the main event, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, August 16.

Slovakian-born British 20-year-old southpaw Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) puts his WBO Intercontinental title on the line. Jamaican-British 37-year-old former title challenger Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) aims for his fourth straight victory since being stopped by Tyson Fury in April 2022.

Also taking part in the final press conference were the fighters from the Itauma vs Whyte undercard.

British champion Nick Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA featherweight title against Australian challenger Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs). Former champion Raymond Ford (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ, and Puerto Rico’s former title challenger Abraham Nova (24-3-1, 17 KOs) meet at super featherweight.

Also on the card is a heavyweight matchup between David Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) of the UK and Filip Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) of Croatia.

Two additional super featherweight bouts feature Qais Ashfaq (13-3-1, 5 KOs) of the UK versus Hayato Tsutsumi (7-0, 4 KOs) of Japan, and Mohammed Alakel (4-0) of Saudi Arabia against Yumnam Santosh Singh (3-6, 1 KO) of India.

Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Nick Ball and Sam Goodman during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Nick Ball and Sam Goodman during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Hayato Tsutsumi and Qais Ashfaq during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Hayato Tsutsumi and Qais Ashfaq during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Raymond Ford and Abraham Nova during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Raymond Ford and Abraham Nova during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Mohammed Alakel and Yumnam Santosh Singh during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Mohammed Alakel and Yumnam Santosh Singh during the press conference on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

