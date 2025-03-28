Photos: Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2 final press conference

Continuing Fight Week, Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan previewed their championship rematch and faced off at the final press conference. The pair battle it out in the main event live on ESPN from the Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 29.

Two-division champion Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA, dethroned Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) of the UK by majority decision in their first fight last September in New York, becoming the new WBO welterweight titleholder. On the day of the fight, as the latter was leaving the hotel for the venue, she was hit with a tin of red paint.

“I am glad that she pulled through [in the first fight],” Mikaela Mayer said. “It’s disappointing that her team wasn’t as cool, calm, and collected as she was. Your team is supposed to hold you down and keep your mind right. So that was unfortunate, but she showed up and gave the fans a good fight. You’ve got to give her props for that.”

“I really feel great. I feel better than ever. Many people feel that at this stage of your career, it’s hard to make that much of a jump and develop or change much. But I really do feel that I’m better than ever. I’m stronger and healthy at welterweight. I’m not really cutting weight. All my little tweaks and injuries went away. And I’ve been able to put on muscle.”

“I’m sure she feels that [she will stop me]. I’m sure she felt that way in the last fight when she was saying that I’m not truly a welterweight. But I still sent her to the hospital with a concussion. If I did that then when I was new to welterweight, then I’m going to hurt her 10 times more this time around.”

Sandy Ryan said, “I’ve worked hard. I’ve had a long camp here. I’m ready to make a difference on Saturday night.”

“I’m not taking anything away from Mikaela. She’s got the belt. I appreciate her accepting the rematch and making this fight. It’s what the fans wanted because it was a great first fight. But I’ll be taking that belt back.”

“I know that I’m a fighter. I would have never pulled out of the fight [after the paint incident]. I let people see what kind of person and fighter I am. Despite what they threw at me, I still got in there and put on a performance.”

“I need to just be me with no distractions. I need to be levelheaded and calm. That’s how I’m approaching this whole fight week and fight night.”

Brian Norman Jr defends title against Derrieck Cuevas in co-feature

In the co-feature, Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) of Decatur, GA defends his WBO welterweight title against Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Norman Jr., who landed the interim belt via stoppage of Giovani Santillan last May, was promoted to full champion after Terence Crawford vacated the title. Cuevas makes his first attempt to reach the top of the division.

“You’re not a real champion until you defend your title,” Brian Norman Jr. said. “And I’ve got a tough competitor ahead of me. I’m ready to prove myself.”

“It is a transition from targeting others to now being a target. So now it’s not about looking out anymore, but more so about looking in at the man in the mirror and on what I need to work on. I now have nothing holding me back regarding injuries. I’m very well rested. I’ve got my mind together. I’ve got everything together. And now it’s just time to prove myself.”

“I hit hard. I got speed. I’m not going to get tired. I’ve got 12 rounds to beat you up if need be. You simply don’t have enough.”

Derrieck Cuevas said, “I’m very happy to be here. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. I’ve been training very hard. I’m ready. I’m born for this.”

“He’s got the pressure. He’s got to look good because everyone knows that he didn’t get the belt by fighting a world champion. But, I’m ready. I hit hard. I’m strong.”

“You’re a good fighter. But I’m stronger than you. I’m smarter than you. You will see Saturday night.”

In Mayer vs Ryan 2 undercard action

The press conference also featured the fighters battling it out on the Mayer vs Ryan 2 undercard. Bruce Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn and Mexico’s Jose Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs) square off in a final eliminator for the WBC featherweight title.

“I’m super prepared,” Bruce Carrington said. “There is nothing that can knock my confidence now. I feel like it’s already written. I feel like all I need to do is step in the ring, and everything will just happen the way it’s supposed to happen in order for me to get the victory.”

“I want to be a world champion by the end of 2025. I am not looking past Jose Enrique Vivas. But I’m for sure looking through him, though. This is one of the steps I need to take in order to make what I want happen.”

Jose Enrique Vivas said, “I trained very hard in Mexico at 9,000 feet altitude. We were supposed to fight last June, but there was an issue with my visa. It arrived too late, so we stayed in camp. I always stay training. I’ve got a gym in Mexico, so I’m always there. And I’m ready. God’s timing is perfect. Now we’re here to give a war and, God willing, win.”

“I am very prepared. This is my time. I was born to be a champion. This is my dream, so we will win on Saturday.”

Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) of Oxnard, CA takes on Giovannie Gonzalez (20-7-2, 15 KOs) of Lodi, CA at super lightweight.

“In my last fight, I had a hairline fracture in my hand,” Emiliano Fernando Vargas said. “I pushed through, and 30 seconds later, I was able to get him out of there. A lot of people didn’t know that. But I was able to push through adversity and get him out there with my other hand. When you are a winner, you find a way to win. I’m an exciting fighter. I could have gone the distance, but why not give the fans a show?”

Tiger Johnson (14-0, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio makes his debut at welterweight against Kendo Castaneda (21-8, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas.

“It was time for me to move up to welterweight,” Tiger Johnson said. “I didn’t really feel like myself. But I’m happy that I’ve been able to get a lot of experience with the fights I’ve been getting. Top Rank has been doing a really good job with me. It has helped me.”

“I’m feeling a lot stronger now. We had a really good camp, and I’m ready to put on an amazing performance.”

Additionally, Emmanuel Chance of East Orange, New Jersey makes his pro boxing debut against Miguel Guzman (1-0, 1 KO) of Pomona, California at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Dedrick Crocklem (1-0, 1 KO) of Tacoma, Washington goes up against Dionne Ruvalcaba (2-1, 1 KO) of Oxnard, California at super featherweight.