Photos: Mikaela Mayer bests Sandy Ryan in rematch, calls out Lauren Price

Mikaela Mayer defeated British Sandy Ryan in a championship rematch on March 29 at the Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The two-weight champion from Woodland Hills, CA came out victorious by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds of a fast-paced bout, the scores were 98-92, 97-93, and 97-93.

Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs), who dethroned Ryan (7-3-1, 3 KOs) by majority decision in their first fight last September in New York, retained her WBO welterweight title. On her way to victory, the Colorado Springs-based champion suffered a cut over her left eye due to a clash of heads in the eighth round. Post-fight, the 34-year-old native of Woodland Hills, CA, said she was looking to face Lauren Price for the undisputed title.

Welsh champion Price (9-0, 2 KOs), who holds the unified IBF, WBA, and WBC belts, is fresh off a win by unanimous decision against Natasha Jonas in March.

“I beat Sandy Ryan twice. Now it’s time for me to move on and go for undisputed, which is against Lauren Price,” Mayer said.

In Mayer vs Ryan 2 undercard action

In the co-main event, Brian Norman Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) successfully defended his WBO welterweight title by TKO against Derrieck Cuevas (27-2-1, 19 KOs). The fight was halted at 2:59 into the third round. Norman hurt and dropped Cuevas, who got back on his feet but wouldn’t respond to the referee when asked if he wanted to continue.

Atop the prelims, Bruce Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY stopped Jose Enrique Vivas (23-4, 12 KOs) of Mexico to win the WBC featherweight title eliminator. The official time was 53 seconds into the third round.

Among other Mayer vs Ryan 2 results, Emiliano Vargas (13-0, 11 KOs) of Oxnard, CA defeated Giovannie Gonzalez (20-8-2, 15 KOs) of Lodi, CA by TKO at super lightweight. The time was 2:08 into the second round.

Also on the card, Tiger Johnson (15-0, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio successfully debuted at welterweight with a TKO against Kendo Castaneda (21-9, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, TX. Johnson dropped and stopped Castaneda at 2 minutes into the fifth round.

Dedrick Crocklem (2-0, 2 KOs) of Tacoma, WA defeated Dionne Ruvalcaba (2-2, 1 KO) of Oxnard, CA by TKO at super featherweight. As Crocklem was moving forward, throwing punches, and Ruvalcaba was on the back foot, referee Robert Hoyle stepped in and waved the fight off at 2:50 into the first round.

In the event opener, Emmanuel Chance (1-0) of East Orange, NJ made his successful pro boxing debut, defeating Miguel Guzman (1-1, 1 KO) of Pomona, CA by unanimous decision. After four rounds at bantamweight, all three scores were 40-36.