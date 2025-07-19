Subscribe
Live results: Manny Pacquiao faces Mario Barrios in ring return fight

Manny Pacquiao challenges Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios come face-to-face at the weigh-in on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Manny Pacquiao faces Mario Barrios, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 19. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at welterweight. Barrios puts his WBC title on the line.

Eight-division champion Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) returns to action after almost four years of absence from the ring. The 46-year-old Filipino looks to once again win a world title as he challenges San Antonio’s 29-year-old defending champion Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs).

The co-feature is a 12-round rematch between Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL and Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia. Coachella-based southpaw Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title. Former champion Tszyu looks to take revenge for a split decision defeat suffered in their first fight last March.

On the Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) meets fellow Mexican Omar Salcido Gamez (20-2, 14 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the interim WBC super lightweight title. The PPV opener is a 10-round WBA featherweight title eliminator between two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA.

Pacquiao vs Barrios live blog

Pacquiao vs Barrios: How to watch & start time

Pacquiao vs Barrios airs live on Prime Video and PPV.com. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT.

Pacquiao vs Barrios results

Get Pacquiao vs Barrios full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao
  • Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Omar Salcido Gamez
  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez

Prelims (5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT)

  • Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Castaneda
  • Alan Picasso Romero vs. Kyonosuke Kameda
  • Mark Magsayo vs. Jorge Mata Cuellar

Non-televised

  • Eumir Marcial vs. Bernard Joseph
  • Joseph Brown vs. Aaron Watson
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

