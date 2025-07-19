Live results: Manny Pacquiao faces Mario Barrios in ring return fight

Manny Pacquiao faces Mario Barrios, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 19. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at welterweight. Barrios puts his WBC title on the line.

Eight-division champion Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) returns to action after almost four years of absence from the ring. The 46-year-old Filipino looks to once again win a world title as he challenges San Antonio’s 29-year-old defending champion Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs).

The co-feature is a 12-round rematch between Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL and Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia. Coachella-based southpaw Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title. Former champion Tszyu looks to take revenge for a split decision defeat suffered in their first fight last March.

On the Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) meets fellow Mexican Omar Salcido Gamez (20-2, 14 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the interim WBC super lightweight title. The PPV opener is a 10-round WBA featherweight title eliminator between two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA.

Pacquiao vs Barrios live blog July 19, 2025 3:06 AM EDT Pacquiao vs Barrios: How to watch & start time Pacquiao vs Barrios airs live on Prime Video and PPV.com. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT.

Pacquiao vs Barrios results

Get Pacquiao vs Barrios full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu

Isaac Cruz vs. Omar Salcido Gamez

Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez

Prelims (5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT)

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Castaneda

Alan Picasso Romero vs. Kyonosuke Kameda

Mark Magsayo vs. Jorge Mata Cuellar

Non-televised