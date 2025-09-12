Photos: Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan official for 147-pound title

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan successfully weighed in for their rematch and made it official for the vacant IBF 147-pound title. The two fighters square off on Saturday, September 13, live from Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Local Crocker (21-0, 11 KOs) came in at 146.6 lbs. Donovan (14-1, 11 KOs) from Ennis, Ireland, came in at 145.7 lbs.

Their first fight in March ended in the eighth round after Donovan was disqualified for punching Crocker after the bell. Their second showdown is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Ishmael Davis (13-2, 6 KOs) and Caoimhin Agyarko (17-0, 7 KOs) tipped the scales at 153.5 lbs and 153.3 lbs, respectively. They fight in the 12-round co-feature with the WBA Continental title at stake.

Tyrone McKenna (24-6-1, 7 KOs) weighed in at 149.5 lbs for his bout against Dylan Moran (19-3, 9 KOs), who showed 149.8 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Pat Brown (3-0, 3 KOs) and Austine Nnamdi (12-5, 10 KOs) registered 204.8 lbs and 197.6 lbs, respectively. The bout is set for eight rounds.

Former UFC fighter Molly McCann came in at 121.3 lbs for her six-round pro boxing debut, while her opponent Kate Radomska (4-7) weighed 118 lbs.

Check out the current Crocker vs Donovan lineup and weights below.

Paddy Donovan during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ishmael Davis and Caoimhin Agyarko during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Tyrone McKenna and Dylan Moran during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Pat Brown and Austine Nnamdi during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Molly McCann and Kate Radomska during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The Crocker vs Donovan weights are as follows:

