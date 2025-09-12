Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan official for 147-pound title

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan successfully weigh in for their rematch, with the vacant IBF super welterweight title on the line

BoxingNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Lewis Crocker
Lewis Crocker during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan successfully weighed in for their rematch and made it official for the vacant IBF 147-pound title. The two fighters square off on Saturday, September 13, live from Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Local Crocker (21-0, 11 KOs) came in at 146.6 lbs. Donovan (14-1, 11 KOs) from Ennis, Ireland, came in at 145.7 lbs.

Their first fight in March ended in the eighth round after Donovan was disqualified for punching Crocker after the bell. Their second showdown is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Ishmael Davis (13-2, 6 KOs) and Caoimhin Agyarko (17-0, 7 KOs) tipped the scales at 153.5 lbs and 153.3 lbs, respectively. They fight in the 12-round co-feature with the WBA Continental title at stake.

Tyrone McKenna (24-6-1, 7 KOs) weighed in at 149.5 lbs for his bout against Dylan Moran (19-3, 9 KOs), who showed 149.8 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Pat Brown (3-0, 3 KOs) and Austine Nnamdi (12-5, 10 KOs) registered 204.8 lbs and 197.6 lbs, respectively. The bout is set for eight rounds.

Former UFC fighter Molly McCann came in at 121.3 lbs for her six-round pro boxing debut, while her opponent Kate Radomska (4-7) weighed 118 lbs.

Check out the current Crocker vs Donovan lineup and weights below.

Paddy Donovan
Paddy Donovan during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ishmael Davis and Caoimhin Agyarko
Ishmael Davis and Caoimhin Agyarko during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Tyrone McKenna and Dylan Moran
Tyrone McKenna and Dylan Moran during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Pat Brown and Austine Nnamdi
Pat Brown and Austine Nnamdi during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Molly McCann and Kate Radomska
Molly McCann and Kate Radomska during the weigh-in at The ICC in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on September 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The Crocker vs Donovan weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Lewis Crocker (146.6 lbs) vs. Paddy Donovan (145.7 lbs)
  • Ishmael Davis (153.5 lbs) vs. Caoimhin Agyarko (153.3 lbs)
  • Tyrone McKenna (149.5 lbs) vs. Dylan Moran (149.8 lbs)
  • Pat Brown (204.8 lbs) vs. Austine Nnamdi (197.6 lbs)
  • Molly McCann (121.3 lbs) vs. Kate Radomska (118 lbs)

Prelims

  • Ruadhan Farrell (122 lbs) vs. Matthew Boreland (121.7 lbs)
  • Donagh Keary (125.3 lbs) vs. Caine Singh (125.3 lbs)
  • Aaron Bowen (163.2 lbs) vs. Carlos Miguel Ronner (162.2 lbs)
  • Kyle Smith (157 lbs) vs. Connor Meanwell (155.5 lbs)
  • Jim Donovan (159.5 lbs) vs. Lukasz Barabasz (163 lbs)
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.