Davis vs Lemos results, start time, live stream, main event, prelims

Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) faces Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) in his homecoming fight live on ESPN+ from Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on November 8. The pair squares off in the main event with Davis’ WBO International, IBF Intercontinental and WBC USA lightweight titles on the line. Lemos of Argentina missed weight and is ineligible to claim the belts in case of his victory. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, Troy Isley (13-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. goes up against Tyler Howard (20-1, 11 KOs) of Crossville, TN. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Among the Davis vs Lemos prelims, Abdullah Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio takes on Yohan Vasquez (26-5, 21 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs) meets Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-3, 10 KOs) of Colombia in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

Also on the card, an eight-round middleweight clash between Austin DeAnda (14-0, 10 KOs) of Amherst, VA and DeAundre Pettus (11-2, 6 KOs) of Orangeburg, SC. Keon Davis debuts as a pro in a four-round super welterweight contest against Jalen Moore (1-1, 1 KOs) of Dallas, Texas.

Plus, Robert Meriwether III (7-0, 3 KOs) of Louisville, KY battles Eric Howard (6-2, 1 KO) of St. Louis, MO in a six-rounder at super featherweight. The event opener is 10-round featherweight bout between Ra’eese Aleem (20-1, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, MI and Puerto Rico-based Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo (12-2-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

