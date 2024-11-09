Photos: Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian rematch on weight in Philadelphia, PA

Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian made it official for their second fight on November 9 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The hometown favorite defends his IBF 147 lbs title against the challenger of Ukraine.

Both fighters successfully made the required championship weight limit. Unbeaten “Boots” Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) tipped the scales at 146 lbs. Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) came in at 146.6 lbs.

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) and Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) also made it official for their 115 lbs co-feature. San Antonio’s two-division world champion and current WBC titleholder Rodriguez showed 114.8 lbs. Mexico’s interim champion Guevara was 114.4 lbs.

Former world champion Raymond Ford (15-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey and Orlando Gonzalez (23-2, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico, both were 130 lbs for their 10-round matchup. Khalil Coe (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey and Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico were 175 lbs and 174 lbs, respectively, for their 10-round showdown.

Austin Williams (16-1, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Gian Garrido (11-1, 8 KOs) of Flushing, Queens, NY, both showed 162.2 lbs for their eight-round main card opener.

The scheduled for 10 rounds 140 lbs bout between Ernesto Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) of Upland, CA and Mexico’s Jesus Saracho (14-2-1, 11 KOs) fell off. According to promoter Eddie Hear, the latter missed weight by 7 lbs.

Check out the current Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 lineup and weights below.

Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 fight card

Main card

Jaron Ennis (146) vs. Karen Chukhadzhian (146.6)

Jesse Rodriguez (114.8) vs. Pedro Guevara (114.4)

Raymond Ford (130) vs. Orlando Gonzalez (130)

Khalil Coe (175) vs. Manuel Gallegos (174)

Austin Williams (162.6) vs. Gian Garrido (162.2)

Prelims