Photos: Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian rematch on weight in Philadelphia, PA

Jaron Ennis defends IBF 147 lbs title against Karen Chukhadzhian in the headliner. Jesse Rodriguez defends WBC 115 lbs title against Pedro Guevara in the co-feature

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian at the weigh-ins ahead of their rematch
Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian at the weigh-ins ahead of their rematch at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, USA on November 9, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian made it official for their second fight on November 9 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The hometown favorite defends his IBF 147 lbs title against the challenger of Ukraine.

Both fighters successfully made the required championship weight limit. Unbeaten “Boots” Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) tipped the scales at 146 lbs. Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) came in at 146.6 lbs.

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) and Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) also made it official for their 115 lbs co-feature. San Antonio’s two-division world champion and current WBC titleholder Rodriguez showed 114.8 lbs. Mexico’s interim champion Guevara was 114.4 lbs.

Former world champion Raymond Ford (15-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey and Orlando Gonzalez (23-2, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico, both were 130 lbs for their 10-round matchup. Khalil Coe (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey and Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico were 175 lbs and 174 lbs, respectively, for their 10-round showdown.

Austin Williams (16-1, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Gian Garrido (11-1, 8 KOs) of Flushing, Queens, NY, both showed 162.2 lbs for their eight-round main card opener.

The scheduled for 10 rounds 140 lbs bout between Ernesto Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) of Upland, CA and Mexico’s Jesus Saracho (14-2-1, 11 KOs) fell off. According to promoter Eddie Hear, the latter missed weight by 7 lbs.

Check out the current Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 lineup and weights below.

Jaron Ennis
Jaron Ennis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Karen Chukhadzhian
Karen Chukhadzhian | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian
Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jesse Rodriguez
Jesse Rodriguez | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Pedro Guevara
Pedro Guevara | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jesse Rodriguez and Pedro Guevara go face to face
Jesse Rodriguez and Pedro Guevara go face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jesse Rodriguez and Pedro Guevara
Jesse Rodriguez and Pedro Guevara | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Raymond Ford and Orlando Gonzalez come face to face
Raymond Ford and Orlando Gonzalez come face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Khalil Coe and Manuel Gallegos
Khalil Coe and Manuel Gallegos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Austin Williams and Gian Garrido
Austin Williams and Gian Garrido | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ismail Muhammad and Nelson Morales
Ismail Muhammad and Nelson Morales | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Zaquin Moses and Michael Ruiz
Zaquin Moses and Michael Ruiz | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dennis Thompson and Edgar Ortiz Jr
Dennis Thompson and Edgar Ortiz Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 fight card

Main card

  • Jaron Ennis (146) vs. Karen Chukhadzhian (146.6)
  • Jesse Rodriguez (114.8) vs. Pedro Guevara (114.4)
  • Raymond Ford (130) vs. Orlando Gonzalez (130)
  • Khalil Coe (175) vs. Manuel Gallegos (174)
  • Austin Williams (162.6) vs. Gian Garrido (162.2)

Prelims

  • Ismail Muhammad (145.8) vs. Nelson Morales (145.8)
  • Zaquin Moses (129.6) vs. Michael Ruiz (129.6)
  • Dennis Thompson (121.8) vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr (121.2)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

