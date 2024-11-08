Photos: Jaron Ennis promises ‘big statement’ in Karen Chukhadzhian rematch

Old rivals Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian previewed their bout and went face to face at the final pre-fight press conference. Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, “Boots” defends his IBF welterweight title in a rematch against the contender of Ukraine.

Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) won their first fight in January 2023 by unanimous decision. Ahead of the press conference of the rematch, the 27-year-old said he was goign to make a statement in “knockout fashion”. 28-year-old Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) promised “a great fight” and said he was looking to become champion.

“I’m not going to lie, he’s getting knocked out on Saturday,” Jaron Ennis said. “We’re gonna have some fun, we’re gonna put on a show. It doesn’t matter what he does, we’re going to put on a show and make a big statement Saturday night. We’re gonna have a party.”

“I’m going to have my fun and put on a show. I’m going to just be me and dictate the fight. It’s my ring, he’s in my world.”

“My main focus right now is Karen Chukhadzhian and after I make a big statement Saturday night in knockout fashion, it’s undisputed. Bring me my belts.”

Karen Chukhadzhian said, “I’m ready for Saturday night as the last two years we have worked so hard and have got better each day. I’m going to show my improvements to people. Of course I’m going to fight him [Ennis] you will see a great fight. I’m here to be a world champion and that’s why I’m here and to prove it to people.”

Jesse Rodriguez faces Pedro Guevara in co-feature

The press conference also saw other fighters battling it out on the night. Two-division world champion Jesse Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBC super flyweight title against interim champion Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs). The pair squares off in a 12-round co-feature.

San Antonio’s unbeaten Rodriguez regained the strap in June via seventh-round stoppage of Juan Francisco Estrada. Mexico’s Guevara landed the interim belt by split decision against Andrew Moloney in May.

“To share the card with “Boots” Ennis, one of the best in all of boxing, is an honor and a huge opportunity to expose my career to the East Coast fans,” Jesse Rodriguez said. “I’m just blessed to be sharing a card with Boots at the end of the day.”

Pedro Guevara said, “I really prepared for this bout as I’ve been waiting for this many times. I’m prepared physically and mentally for this bout.”

“I know Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez is a great fighter and the best in the division. We want to be an honorable opponent for him. We don’t take this easily and I respect this sport and my opponent. Boxing is a beautiful sport right now.”

In Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 undercard action

Among the Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 undercard bouts, former champion Raymond Ford (15-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey faces Orlando Gonzalez (23-2, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Khalil Coe (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey meets Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight.

Ernesto Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) of Upland, CA goes up against Mexico’s Jesus Saracho (14-2-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super lightweight. Austin Williams (16-1, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin squares off against Gian Garrido (11-1, 8 KOs) of Flushing, Queens, NY in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Plus, Philadelphia’s Ismail Muhammad (5-0, 3 KOs) fights Nelson Morales (5-18, 2 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a six-rounder at super lightweight. Dennis Thompson (2-0, 1 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance against LA’s Edgar Ortiz Jr (8-5-2, 4 KOs) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Newark’s Zaquin Moses makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round super featherweight clash against Michael Ruiz (1-4) of Toms River, New Jersey.