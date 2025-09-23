Photos: Jake Paul vs Tank Davis – Fight details and weight announced

Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis went face-to-face for the first time at the kickoff press conference ahead of their boxing match. The two fighters square off on November 14, live on Netflix from Kaseya Center in Miami.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) is back in the ring after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision in June. The 28-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio is ranked No. 14 cruiserweight by the WBA.

“I honestly respect him a lot as a fighter, as an entertainer,” Jake Paul said. “And he’s the only other biggest name in America, in terms of boxing, so it only makes sense to fight. It’s a challenge for me. It’s a step up in my career.”

“Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) also steps through the ropes for the second time this year after fighting Lamont Roach to a majority draw in March. The 30-year-old southpaw from Baltimore, MD is a three-division world champion who currently holds the WBA lightweight title.

“I’m much quicker than him,” Gervonta Davis said. “He’s much stronger and much bigger, but we all know that it’s harder for taller fighters to fight a shorter one. He’s decent and he’s gonna hold up for a couple of rounds – but once it gets hot in there, you know how things play out.

Jake Paul vs Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis: Rules of Fight

At the press conference on Monday at the Palladium Theater in New York, it was announced that the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis fight is scheduled for 10 rounds. The weight limit is 195 lbs, with fighters wearing 12 oz gloves. The fight will be judged by three commission-approved judges, with the winner announced on the night.

Fight Length: 10 rounds, 3 minutes each

Weight Limit: 195 lbs

Gloves: 12 oz

Judging: Three commission-approved judges

Outcome: Winner announced on fight night

Gervonta Davis at the press conference at the Palladium Theater in New York, NY, on September 22, 2025 | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

The second leg of the two-city press tour is set for Tuesday at Kaseya Center in Miami. In addition to Paul and Davis, the press conference is also set to feature undercard fighters.