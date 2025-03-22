Subscribe
Kambosos vs Wyllie results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie results from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia

By Parviz Iskenderov
George Kambosos Jr. and Jake Wyllie face off at the weigh-in ahead of their upcoming boxing match
George Kambosos Jr. and Jake Wyllie face off at the weigh-in on March 21, 2022, ahead of their upcoming boxing match at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia | Matchroom Boxing
George Kambosos Jr. faces short-notice opponent Jake Wyllie live on DAZN from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on March 22. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round main event bout at super lightweight.

Former unified lightweight champion Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance following a defeat via 11th-round TKO against Vasyl Lomachenko for the vacant IBF 135-pound title last May. Wyllie (16-1, 15 KOs), of Everton Park, Queensland, took the fight on a few days’ notice, replacing Daud Yordan (43-4, 31 KOs) of Indonesia.

In the 12-round co-main event, Skye Nicolson (12-0, 1 KO) of Australia makes the third defense of her WBC featherweight title against Tiara Brown (18-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida. Also on the card is a six-round heavyweight contest between Teremoana Jnr (6-0, 6 KOs) of Australia and James Singh (12-5, 11 KOs) of Fiji.

As well, current WBC bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (16-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand and former champion Nina Hughes (6-1) of England meet in an immediate rematch. Johnson won their first fight last May, dethroning Hughes by majority decision.

The telecast opener is a 10-round light heavyweight matchup between Sydney-based Imam Khataev (9-0, 9 KOs) and Durval Elias Palacio (14-3, 11 KOs) of Argentina.

Watch on DAZN

George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie results

Get George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(4:00 am ET / 8:00 am GMT / 7:00 pm AEDT)

Main card

  • George Kambosos Jr vs. Jake Wyllie
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Tiara Brown
  • Teremoana Jnr vs. James Singh
  • Cherneka Johnson vs. Nina Hughes
  • Imam Khataev vs. Durval Elias Palacio

Undercard (Non-televised)

  • Hemi Ahio vs. Aekkaphob Auraiwan
  • Jayden Buan vs. Jordan Kasilieris
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

