Kambosos vs Wyllie results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

George Kambosos Jr. faces short-notice opponent Jake Wyllie live on DAZN from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on March 22. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round main event bout at super lightweight.

Former unified lightweight champion Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance following a defeat via 11th-round TKO against Vasyl Lomachenko for the vacant IBF 135-pound title last May. Wyllie (16-1, 15 KOs), of Everton Park, Queensland, took the fight on a few days’ notice, replacing Daud Yordan (43-4, 31 KOs) of Indonesia.

In the 12-round co-main event, Skye Nicolson (12-0, 1 KO) of Australia makes the third defense of her WBC featherweight title against Tiara Brown (18-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida. Also on the card is a six-round heavyweight contest between Teremoana Jnr (6-0, 6 KOs) of Australia and James Singh (12-5, 11 KOs) of Fiji.

As well, current WBC bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (16-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand and former champion Nina Hughes (6-1) of England meet in an immediate rematch. Johnson won their first fight last May, dethroning Hughes by majority decision.

The telecast opener is a 10-round light heavyweight matchup between Sydney-based Imam Khataev (9-0, 9 KOs) and Durval Elias Palacio (14-3, 11 KOs) of Argentina.

George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie results

Get George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(4:00 am ET / 8:00 am GMT / 7:00 pm AEDT)

Main card

George Kambosos Jr vs. Jake Wyllie

Skye Nicolson vs. Tiara Brown

Teremoana Jnr vs. James Singh

Cherneka Johnson vs. Nina Hughes

Imam Khataev vs. Durval Elias Palacio

