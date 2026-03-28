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Photos: Fundora vs Thurman official for WBC 154-pound title

Sebastian Fundora defends his WBC 154-pound title against Keith Thurman this Saturday in Las Vegas

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Sebastian Fundora at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing match against Keith Thurman
Sebastian Fundora during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their WBC 154-pound title fight. The contest headlines PBC PPV on Prime Video, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 28. Both fighters made the required championship limit.

Coachella-based champion Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, came in at 153.6 lbs for the third defense of his belt. Former unified 147-pound champion Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, showed 152.6 lbs for his attempt to become a two-division world champion.

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On the undercard, Cuba’s Yoenis Tellez (11-1, 8 KOs) and Brian Mendoza (23-4, 17 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, tipped the scales at 153.8 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively.

Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba weighed in at 158.4 lbs for his bout against Cleveland’s Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs), who registered 160.8 lbs.

Gurgen Hovhannisyan (9-0, 8 KOs) of Armenia and Mexico’s Cesar Navarro (15-3, 13 KOs) declared 281 lbs and 210 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Fundora vs Thurman lineup and weights below.

Keith Thurman at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing match against Sebastian Fundora
Keith Thurman during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing match against Keith Thurman
Sebastian Fundora during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman face off at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match in Las Vegas
Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman face off during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match in Las Vegas
Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions
Yoenis Tellez and Brian Mendoza at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match in Las Vegas
Yoenis Tellez and Brian Mendoza during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions
Yoenli Hernandez and Terrell Gausha at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match in Las Vegas
Yoenli Hernandez and Terrell Gausha during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions
Gurgen Hovhannisyan and Cesar Navarro at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match in Las Vegas
Gurgen Hovhannisyan and Cesar Navarro during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions
Elijah Garcia and Kevin Newman II at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match in Las Vegas
Elijah Garcia and Kevin Newman II during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions
Kaipo Gallegos and Julian Gonzalez at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match in Las Vegas
Kaipo Gallegos and Julian Gonzalez during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions
Brayan Gonzalez and Brandon Medina Guerrero at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match in Las Vegas
Brayan Gonzalez and Brandon Medina Guerrero during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions

The current Fundora vs Thurman lineup is as follows:

Main card

  • Sebastian Fundora (153.6 lbs) vs. Keith Thurman (152.6 lbs)
  • Yoenis Tellez (153.8 lbs) vs. Brian Mendoza (153.2 lbs)
  • Yoenli Hernandez (158.4 lbs) vs. Terrell Gausha (160.8 lbs)
  • Gurgen Hovhannisyan (281 lbs) vs. Cesar Navarro (210 lbs)

Prelims

  • Elijah Garcia (171.4 lbs) vs. Kevin Newman II (171.4 lbs)
  • Kaipo Gallegos (134.8 lbs) vs. Julian Gonzalez (134.2 lbs)
  • Brayan Gonzalez (125 lbs) vs. Brandon Medina Guerrero (126.6 lbs)

Non-televised

  • Aldo Blancas (141.6 lbs) vs. Jamal Johnson (140.8 lbs)
  • Robert Guerrero (134.6 lbs) vs. Rigoberto Rivera (134.2 lbs)
  • Cristian Cangelosi (154.8 lbs) vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez (155.2 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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