Photos: Fundora vs Thurman official for WBC 154-pound title

Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their WBC 154-pound title fight. The contest headlines PBC PPV on Prime Video, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 28. Both fighters made the required championship limit.

Coachella-based champion Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, came in at 153.6 lbs for the third defense of his belt. Former unified 147-pound champion Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, showed 152.6 lbs for his attempt to become a two-division world champion.

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On the undercard, Cuba’s Yoenis Tellez (11-1, 8 KOs) and Brian Mendoza (23-4, 17 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, tipped the scales at 153.8 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively.

Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba weighed in at 158.4 lbs for his bout against Cleveland’s Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs), who registered 160.8 lbs.

Gurgen Hovhannisyan (9-0, 8 KOs) of Armenia and Mexico’s Cesar Navarro (15-3, 13 KOs) declared 281 lbs and 210 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Fundora vs Thurman lineup and weights below.

Keith Thurman during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman face off during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions

Yoenis Tellez and Brian Mendoza during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions

Yoenli Hernandez and Terrell Gausha during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions

Gurgen Hovhannisyan and Cesar Navarro during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions

Elijah Garcia and Kevin Newman II during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions

Kaipo Gallegos and Julian Gonzalez during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions

Brayan Gonzalez and Brandon Medina Guerrero during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions

The current Fundora vs Thurman lineup is as follows:

Main card

Sebastian Fundora (153.6 lbs) vs. Keith Thurman (152.6 lbs)

Yoenis Tellez (153.8 lbs) vs. Brian Mendoza (153.2 lbs)

Yoenli Hernandez (158.4 lbs) vs. Terrell Gausha (160.8 lbs)

Gurgen Hovhannisyan (281 lbs) vs. Cesar Navarro (210 lbs)

Prelims

Elijah Garcia (171.4 lbs) vs. Kevin Newman II (171.4 lbs)

Kaipo Gallegos (134.8 lbs) vs. Julian Gonzalez (134.2 lbs)

Brayan Gonzalez (125 lbs) vs. Brandon Medina Guerrero (126.6 lbs)

Non-televised

Aldo Blancas (141.6 lbs) vs. Jamal Johnson (140.8 lbs)

Robert Guerrero (134.6 lbs) vs. Rigoberto Rivera (134.2 lbs)

Cristian Cangelosi (154.8 lbs) vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez (155.2 lbs)