Photos: Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni on weight for interim title

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni successfully weighed in for their bout at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England on Saturday, June 7. The pair battle it out for the interim WBA heavyweight title.

30-year-old unbeaten Ipswich native Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) came in at 243 lbs. Australia’s unbeaten 26-year-old Huni (12-0, 7 KOs) was five pounds heavier, showing 248 lbs.

Irish Pierce O’Leary (16-0, 9 KOs) and Liam Dillon (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of England tipped the scales at 139.5 lbs and 139.8 lbs, respectively. The vacant EBU European belt and O’Leary’s WBC International strap are on the line.

On the Wardley vs Huni undercard, Nelson Hysa (22-0, 20 KOs) of Albania weighed in at 255 lbs, while his opponent Patrick Korte (22-4-1, 18 KOs) of Germany was 239 lbs. Hysa defends his WBO European belt.

Plus, Cuban Mike Perez (30-3-1, 21 KOs) and Steven Ward (15-3, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland registered 198 lbs and 199 lbs, respectively. The contest, with the WBA Continental strap at stake, kicks off the telecast.

Check out the current Wardley vs Huni lineup and weights below.

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni at the weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Pierce O’Leary and Liam Dillon at the weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Nelson Hysa and Patrick Korte at the weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Mike Perez and Steven Ward at the weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

The Wardley vs Huni weights are as follows:

Main Card

Fabio Wardley (243 lbs) vs. Justis Huni (248 lbs)

Pierce O’Leary (139.5 lbs) vs. Liam Dillon (139.8 lbs)

Nelson Hysa (255 lbs) vs. Patrick Korte (239 lbs)

Mike Perez (198 lbs) vs. Steven Ward (199 lbs)

