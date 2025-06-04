Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni face-off outside Ipswich Town Hall

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni clash for the interim WBA heavyweight title Saturday at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Kicking off Fight Week, heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni went face-to-face outside Ipswich Town Hall. The pair square off in the main event at Portman Road Stadium on June 7, with the interim WBA title on the line.

Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) is coming off a win via first-round TKO against Frazer Clarke in their rematch last October. The unbeaten 30-year-old Ipswich native was originally scheduled to face Jarrell Miller, who withdrew due to injury.

Huni (12-0, 7 KOs) of Australia makes his second ring appearance of the year. The 26-year-old native of Meadowbrook, Queensland was in action in January, scoring a second-round TKO of Shaun Potgieter.

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni pose outside Ipswich Town Hall
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni pose outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni pose outside Ipswich Town Hall
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni pose outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni pose outside Ipswich Town Hall
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni pose outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni pose outside Ipswich Town Hall
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni pose outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni pose outside Ipswich Town Hall
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni pose outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Among the bouts featured on the Wardley vs Huni undercard, Irish Pierce O’Leary (16-0, 9 KOs) goes up against Liam Dillon (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of England at super lightweight. Nelson Hysa (22-0, 20 KOs) of Albania and Patrick Korte (22-4-1, 18 KOs) of Germany square off at heavyweight. Cuban Mike Perez (30-3-1, 21 KOs) and Steven Ward (15-3, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland clash at cruiserweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.