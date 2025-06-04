Photos: Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni face-off outside Ipswich Town Hall

Kicking off Fight Week, heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni went face-to-face outside Ipswich Town Hall. The pair square off in the main event at Portman Road Stadium on June 7, with the interim WBA title on the line.

Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) is coming off a win via first-round TKO against Frazer Clarke in their rematch last October. The unbeaten 30-year-old Ipswich native was originally scheduled to face Jarrell Miller, who withdrew due to injury.

Huni (12-0, 7 KOs) of Australia makes his second ring appearance of the year. The 26-year-old native of Meadowbrook, Queensland was in action in January, scoring a second-round TKO of Shaun Potgieter.

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face to face outside Ipswich Town Hall, June 4, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Among the bouts featured on the Wardley vs Huni undercard, Irish Pierce O’Leary (16-0, 9 KOs) goes up against Liam Dillon (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of England at super lightweight. Nelson Hysa (22-0, 20 KOs) of Albania and Patrick Korte (22-4-1, 18 KOs) of Germany square off at heavyweight. Cuban Mike Perez (30-3-1, 21 KOs) and Steven Ward (15-3, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland clash at cruiserweight.