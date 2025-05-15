Photos: Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni first face-off ahead of boxing clash in Ipswich

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their bout taking place at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England, on June 7. The pair battle it out for the interim WBA heavyweight title. Huni replaced Jarrell Miller, who withdrew due to injury.

Unbeaten Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) is coming off a win by TKO in the first round in a rematch against Frazer Clarke last October. The 30-year-old Ipswich native said he was confident in his victory over Huni and vowed to knock his opponent out.

“A change of opponent, but the same venue, same occasion, and for me it will be the same outcome,” Fabio Wardley said at the launch press conference. “Look, it is the homecoming I have been asking and asking for, for a very long time. We had it going the first time around with Miller, who unfortunately had to pull out, but we – Frank [Warren] and the team over there – credit to them, pulled the cat out of the bag and got another great contender [Huni].”

“No. 1 with the WBO, me No. 1 with the WBA, so it is basically No. 1 vs. No. 1, just without the belts. The winner will have the chance to get his hands on those belts. So that is what June 7 will be about, and it will be the full focus.”

“I understand he is taking this fight on short notice, but I probably urge him to do a bit more homework. If you think all I’ve got is power, it is going to be a rough night for you. Even if that is the case, you only have to look at the likes of Deontay Wilder, who did pretty well having just power.”

Fabio Wardley at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England, May 14, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

“I can get there if I need to, but me, the team, Frank, and even Eddie [Hearn] over there know as well – there is more in my bag than just power. I’ve proved it, and you only have to look at my fights and my record and see. Don’t get me wrong, my fights end by me dropping them and getting them out of there, which is proven, but to set those things up and put the pie together comes from boxing ability, IQ, and studying my opponents.”

“That is something that I do very well. Yeah, look, the power is the glitz and glam – the highlight reel that you see – but nobody else sees the hours of work and addressing footage and looking through the nitty details of fighters. It is something I have really doubled down on – my education in boxing.”

“Ultimately, on June 7, it will be Fabio Wardley’s hand raised and his opponent out on the floor.”

‘The only thing he has over me is the power, but every other box I tick’

Unbeaten Huni (12-0, 7 KOs) of Australia makes his second ring appearance of the year, following a second-round TKO of Shaun Potgieter in January. The 26-year-old stated he was looking to pull off an upset and promised a tough night in the office.

“This is my coming-out party, to show the world who I am. What better way to do it?” Justis Huni said. “On a massive stage like this in Fabio’s hometown. I am coming here to bring an upset, and I just can’t wait to get in there now and put on a show for all of the fight fans and everyone who will be tuning in.”

Justis Huni at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England, May 14, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

“I think the only thing he has over me is the power, but every other box I tick – footwork, speed, putting my punches together in bunches. I believe I tick all the other boxes, and I cannot wait to get it on.”

“It is going to be a sweeter victory with them thinking they are going to get over me that easy. It is going to be a lot tougher night in that office come June 7.”

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face-to-face at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England, May 14, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Among the bouts featured on the Wardley vs Huni undercard, Sam Gilley faces Louis Greene at super welterweight, Pierce O’Leary takes on Liam Dillon at super lightweight, and Mike Perez meets Steven Ward at cruiserweight. In addition, Lillie Winch and Katerina Dvorakova clash at featherweight.