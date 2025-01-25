Photos: Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson on weight for 168 lbs bout in Las Vegas

Diego Pacheco and Steven Nelson both came in on weight for their 168 lbs bout on January 25 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Pacheco puts his WBC USA and WBO International belts on the line, and looks to secure a world title shot.
Unbeaten LA native Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs) weighed in at 166.4 lbs. Undefeated Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska showed 168 lbs.
In the co-feature, Andy Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba defends his IBF International lightweight strap against Omar Salcido Gamez (20-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico. Both fighters tipped the scales at 134.8 lbs.
Among other bouts, Ernesto Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) of Upland, California showed 142.4 lbs for his bout against former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-6-1, 14 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The latter was 143 lbs.
Leonardo Rubalcava (9-0, 3 KOs) of Mexico and Israel Mercado (11-1-1, 7 KOs) of Pomona, California both were 141 lbs, for their main card opener.
Check out the current Pacheco vs Nelson lineup and weights below.
Pacheco vs Nelson fight card
Main card
- Diego Pacheco (166.4) vs. Steven Nelson (168)
- Andy Cruz (134.8) vs. Omar Salcido (134.8)
- Ernesto Mercado (142.4) vs. Jose Pedraza (143)
- Leonardo Rubalcava (141) vs. Israel Mercado (141)
Prelims
- Nishant Dev (155.8) vs. Alton Wiggins (156.4)
- Harley Mederos (134.4) vs. Arturo de Isla (135.6)
- Zaquin Moses (130.4) vs. Mario Garcia (TBD)