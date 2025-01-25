Subscribe
Photos: Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson on weight for 168 lbs bout in Las Vegas

Diego Pacheco defends his WBC USA and WBO International titles against Steven Nelson

By Parviz Iskenderov
Boxer Diego Pacheco poses at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of his bout against Steven Nelson
Diego Pacheco at the weigh-in ceremony on January 24, 2025 ahead of his bout against Steven Nelson at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV, USA | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Diego Pacheco and Steven Nelson both came in on weight for their 168 lbs bout on January 25 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Pacheco puts his WBC USA and WBO International belts on the line, and looks to secure a world title shot.

Unbeaten LA native Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs) weighed in at 166.4 lbs. Undefeated Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska showed 168 lbs.

In the co-feature, Andy Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba defends his IBF International lightweight strap against Omar Salcido Gamez (20-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico. Both fighters tipped the scales at 134.8 lbs.

Among other bouts, Ernesto Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) of Upland, California showed 142.4 lbs for his bout against former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-6-1, 14 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The latter was 143 lbs.

Leonardo Rubalcava (9-0, 3 KOs) of Mexico and Israel Mercado (11-1-1, 7 KOs) of Pomona, California both were 141 lbs, for their main card opener.

Check out the current Pacheco vs Nelson lineup and weights below.

Steven Nelson
Steven Nelson | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Diego Pacheco and Steven Nelson come face to face
Diego Pacheco and Steven Nelson come face to face | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Andy Cruz and Omar Salcido
Andy Cruz and Omar Salcido | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Ernesto Mercado and Jose Pedraza
Ernesto Mercado and Jose Pedraza | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Leonardo Rubalcava and Israel Mercado
Leonardo Rubalcava and Israel Mercado | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Nishant Dev and Alton Wiggins
Nishant Dev and Alton Wiggins | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Harley Mederos and Arturo de Isla
Harley Mederos and Arturo de Isla | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Zaquin Moses and Eddie Hearn
Zaquin Moses and Eddie Hearn | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Pacheco vs Nelson fight card

Main card

  • Diego Pacheco (166.4) vs. Steven Nelson (168)
  • Andy Cruz (134.8) vs. Omar Salcido (134.8)
  • Ernesto Mercado (142.4) vs. Jose Pedraza (143)
  • Leonardo Rubalcava (141) vs. Israel Mercado (141)

Prelims

  • Nishant Dev (155.8) vs. Alton Wiggins (156.4)
  • Harley Mederos (134.4) vs. Arturo de Isla (135.6)
  • Zaquin Moses (130.4) vs. Mario Garcia (TBD)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

