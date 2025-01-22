Diego Pacheco aims for title challenge against Canelo Alvarez or William Scull

Diego Pacheco looks to put on a “great performance” in his next fight against Steven Nelson, and get closer to a world title shot. The Los Angeles native battles it out in the main event at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on January 25.

In 2024, Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs) stopped Maciej Sulecki in the sixth round and scored a unanimous decision against Shawn McCalman. Going up against Nelson, the 23-year-old puts his WBC USA and WBO International titles on the line.

“I love being on the first big fight night of the year for DAZN with this boxing marathon from the UK and Las Vegas,” Pacheco said. “I’ve been fighting for six years as a professional and I’m 22-0 and I’m 23 years old. I feel I’m stepping into my prime now without being afraid of taking on the biggest challenges. I hope fans enjoy watching DP 2025.”

“It excites me to look ahead to the next 12 months. I have a lot of hunger to keep working and keep preparing for these new challenges like the one on January 25. That’s basically it – just lock in and be ready for the new year and whatever challenge comes my way.”

Diego Pacheco is opposed by unbeaten 36-year-old Steven Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs), who won his previous bout last August by knockout in the fifth round against Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez. The Renton, WA-based contender looks to go through his next opponent from Omaha, Nebraska, and challenge one of the two current 168-pound champions. Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) is a unified WBA, WBC, and WBO champion. William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba is an IBF titleholder.

“I feel that after putting on a great performance with Steven Nelson on January 25, I’ll be closer to fighting for a world title,” Pacheco said. “Obviously, Canelo has three of the belts, and Scull has the other belt. Either one who’d like to give me the opportunity – that’d be amazing. Who will be the one that is going to give me the challenge? I don’t know, but hopefully, this year, I get to fight for a world title.”

“I’m turning 24 this year and I think this is the right time. I feel that now I have amassed the strength. I’m more focused than ever, and I’m ready.”

Among the Pacheco vs Nelson undercard bouts, Cuba’s Andy Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) defends his IBF International lightweight title against Omar Salcido Gamez (20-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico. Ernesto Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) of Upland, California faces Puerto Rico’s former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-6-1, 14 KOs) at super lightweight. Leonardo Rubalcava (9-0, 3 KOs) of Mexico and Israel Mercado (11-1-1, 7 KOs) of Pomona, California square off at super lightweight.