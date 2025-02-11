Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis first face-off at One World Observatory

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis face each other ahead of their boxing match
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis come face-to-face at One World Observatory at One World Trade Center in New York City, NY, USA on February 11, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Kicking off Fight Week for their world championship bout, Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis went face-to-face for the first time. The pair square off atop the ESPN-televised card live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden on February 14.

The face-off took place at One World Observatory at One World Trade Center, which is the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere and the highest point in New York City.

Denys Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) of Ukraine puts his WBO lightweight title on the line and makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed by split decision against Emanuel Navarrete last May. Keyshawn Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia makes his first attempt to become champion following three successful outings in 2024.

The first Fight Week face-off, 102 stories above packed New York City, also featured Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) and Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) of Germany by way of Kyrgyzstan. The pair square off in a 10-round co-feature at super welterweight.

Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas
Xander Zayas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas and Slawa Spomer
Xander Zayas and Slawa Spomer | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas and Keyshawn Davis
Xander Zayas and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Kelvin Davis, Keyshawn Davis and Keon Davis
Kelvin Davis, Keyshawn Davis and Keon Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Berinchyk vs Davis telecast opener pits Vito Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) of New Jersey against Connor Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.