Photos: Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis first face-off at One World Observatory

Kicking off Fight Week for their world championship bout, Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis went face-to-face for the first time. The pair square off atop the ESPN-televised card live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden on February 14.

The face-off took place at One World Observatory at One World Trade Center, which is the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere and the highest point in New York City.

Denys Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) of Ukraine puts his WBO lightweight title on the line and makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed by split decision against Emanuel Navarrete last May. Keyshawn Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia makes his first attempt to become champion following three successful outings in 2024.

The first Fight Week face-off, 102 stories above packed New York City, also featured Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) and Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) of Germany by way of Kyrgyzstan. The pair square off in a 10-round co-feature at super welterweight.

The Berinchyk vs Davis telecast opener pits Vito Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) of New Jersey against Connor Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.