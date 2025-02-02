Subscribe
Photos: David Benavidez overcomes knockdown, defeats David Morrell by decision

David Benavidez suffers a knockdown in the 11th round, while David Morrell gets a point deducted for punching after the bell

By Parviz Iskenderov
David Benavidez and David Morrell during their boxing bout
David Benavidez and David Morrell during their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on February 1, 2025 | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez came out victorious on February 1 when he faced David Morrell at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The native of Phoenix, AZ claimed the win against his opponent from Cuba by unanimous decision with the scores 115-111, 115-111, and 118-108.

Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) remained undefeated, retained his interim WBC light heavyweight title, and landed the WBA “Regular” belt. Minneapolis, MN-based Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) suffered his first career defeat and lost the strap.

According to CompuBox, Morrell threw more punches (601 vs. 553), while Benavidez had the advantage in accuracy (40.5% vs. 27.5%) and shots landed (224 vs. 165).

In the 11th round, Morrell scored a knockdown, catching Benavidez off-balance with a counter right hand. Just before the round ended, as Benavidez threw a flurry of punches, Morrell landed a punch right after the bell and was subsequently deducted a point.

David Morrell
David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez
David Benavidez | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Referee Thomas Taylor and David Morrell
Referee Thomas Taylor and David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez vs David Morrell
David Benavidez vs David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez and David Morrell
David Benavidez and David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

In the co-feature, Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA defeated Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX by unanimous decision in a rematch. With the victory, the former unified super bantamweight titleholder claimed the WBC featherweight belt to become a two-weight champion.

Among other Benavidez vs Morrell results, former champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against fellow Mexican Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs) at super lightweight. In the PPV opener, Jesus Ramos Jr. (22-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ stopped Dominican former unified super welterweight champion Jeison Rosario (24-5-2, 18 KOs) in the eighth round at middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

